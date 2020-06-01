Altered mental status and stroke are the most common neurological symptoms that hospitalized COVID-19 patients experience, according to a new study from Italy.

Share on Pinterest New research explores the neurological symptoms that seem to characterize COVID-19.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

People with SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, can experience a variety of symptoms.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , these are usually physical symptoms, such as fever or chills, a cough, fatigue, and shortness of breath.

Among the warning signs that indicate that a person needs emergency medical care, the CDC list confusion and an inability to wake up or stay awake.

Although the neurological symptoms associated with COVID-19 have received much less attention than the physical symptoms, some studies suggest that they are common among people with severe forms of the illness.

A study in the BMJ , for example, found that among COVID-19 patients who died at a hospital in Wuhan, China, 22% had experienced a disorder of consciousness, compared with only 1% of those who recovered.

A preprint of another study of hospitalized patients in China found that overall, 25% had central nervous system symptoms or diseases. These included headaches, dizziness, impaired consciousness, uncoordinated muscle movements, seizures, and strokes.

These were more likely in those with severe disease. For example, 6% in the severe group had strokes, compared with 1% in the non-severe group.

In the first published study of its kind, researchers at the University of Cincinnati in Ohio and several Italian universities analyzed the findings of imaging investigations into hospitalized patients in Italy who experienced neurological symptoms with COVID-19.

The researchers have now published their results in the journal Radiology.