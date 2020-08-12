New research has identified a possible mechanism for blood clotting issues in some COVID-19 patients. Share on Pinterest New research offers a better understanding of the pathophysiology that underlies disease progression in COVID-19.

Image credit: Fuzis, 2010. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. A new study suggests a possible mechanism for the elevated presence of blood clots in COVID-19 patients. The research, published in the journal Circulation, may help clinicians develop more effective treatments for COVID-19. The sudden emergence and rapid global spread of the new coronavirus have meant clinical responses have focused on supporting those with severe infections, supplemented with emergency societal interventions, such as widespread social distancing, to reduce infection rates. Because SARS-CoV-2 is a new virus, previous treatments developed for similar strains will not necessarily work. Instead, possible therapies need to be identified in theory, tested and, once safe, implemented in the real world. However, this all takes time. SARS-CoV-2 is mainly a danger because for some patients — particularly those with certain underlying health conditions, compromised immune systems, or who are later in life — a type of severe acute respiratory syndrome can develop, similar to pneumonia. COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, makes a person’s lungs inflamed.

COVID-19 and coagulation According to an interview in The Guardian with Prof. John Wilson, president-elect of the Royal Australasian College of Physicians, if this inflammation is severe, inflammatory material can collect in the bottom of a person’s lungs. This can make it difficult for them to gain enough oxygen into their blood, cause organs to shut down, and potentially lead to death. However, in addition to this pneumonia-like reaction, clinicians have also noticed that patients with COVID-19 can develop organ damage in a way not directly linked to a lack of oxygen in the blood. This is particularly common in the kidneys and heart . There is some evidence that a problem with blood coagulation causes this organ damage. Coagulation is the process where a person’s blood thickens. It is crucial in stopping a person from bleeding if they get a cut. However, if a person’s blood coagulates too much or too little, they can have serious issues: too little, and they can develop internal or external bleeding, as seen in hemophilia . Too much and they could develop blood clots that can cause a stroke or heart attack. The authors of the recent study note that COVID-19 may increase coagulation in some people’s blood, which consequently causes organ damage as blood vessels become blocked. However, it is not yet clear how or why this occurs, which impedes the development of effective treatments. Study highlights: