A new study investigates the waning protection of the Pfizer vaccine over 180 days. Researchers investigated whether COVID-19 immunity wanes after receiving a second Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine dose.

They found that the more time elapses following the second vaccine dose, the more likely individuals are to contract a SARS-CoV-2 infection.

While their results may warrant booster vaccines for immunocompromised individuals, they caution that further research is necessary because they did not use blood tests to monitor participants’ immune responses over time. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. Protection from COVID-19 comes from either contracting the SARS-CoV-2 virus and recovering or getting vaccinated. Research has shown that those who have contracted SARS-CoV-2 have 85% protection against symptomatic disease 6 months after infection. Meanwhile, as the authors of the recent study explain, “vaccination has been reported to be 50–95% effective at various time points.” Over time, the immune system’s response to SARS-CoV-2 diminishes , meaning those who have recovered from the virus or received vaccination may be less protected as time progresses. In a recent study, researchers from Israel and the United States conducted a study to investigate whether protection against infection waned over time following a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine. They found that 90 days following a second Pfizer dose, individuals were at an increased risk of contracting SARS-CoV-2. The findings appear in the BMJ . “Israel was one of the first countries to successfully roll out a vaccination campaign in the population, so we were also among the first to observe the waning effect of the vaccination as time elapsed since the initial two shots of the vaccine,” Dr. Ariel Israel, Ph.D., one of the study’s authors, told Medical News Today. “Our study is an observational study, designed to evaluate whether protection provided by the Pfizer vaccine wanes with time by comparing the rate of positive [reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) for SARS-CoV-2] in people vaccinated at different time intervals before the test.” “We observed that after the excellent protection offered by the vaccine in the initial 3 months, there was a gradual increase in the infection rate,” Dr. Israel explained.

Health records The researchers gathered medical records from Leumit Health Services, a large healthcare provider in Israel that serves 700,000 people throughout the country. For their analysis, they used health records from those aged 18 years and above who underwent a SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test between May 15, 2021, and September 17, 2021, after receiving two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The team performed tests at least 3 weeks following their second vaccination. They divided participants into three age groups to reflect different stages of the vaccine rollout: 60 years and over

40–59 years

18–39 years They also divided the time between the second vaccination and RT-PCR tests into 30-day intervals after the initial 90 days, with the last category denoted as 180 days or more since the second vaccination. Altogether, the researchers analyzed health records from 83,057 individuals. Their analyses accounted for potential confounding risk factors for SARS-CoV-2 infection, such as age, sex, socioeconomic status, and existing health conditions. Among those the researchers studied, 9.6%, or 7,973 individuals, had a positive test result. The average time between the second vaccine dose and an RT-PCR test was 164 days. The team found that the more time elapsed since the second vaccine, the more likely people were to contract SARS-CoV-2. While 1.3% of participants received a positive test result 21–89 days after their second vaccine, the same was true for 2.4% of people after 90–119 days, 4.6% after 120–149 days, 10.3% after 150–179 days, and 15.5% after 180 days. These results translated into a 2.37-fold higher chance of contracting the virus after 90 days from the second vaccination and a 2.82-fold higher likelihood after 150 days or more. They also found that two injections 21 days apart provided more protection than one and that immune system changes relating to age influenced the immune response to the vaccines.