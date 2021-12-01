Share on Pinterest A new study investigates the waning protection of the Pfizer vaccine over 180 days. picture alliance/Getty Images

Researchers investigated whether COVID-19 immunity wanes after receiving a second Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine dose.

They found that the more time elapses following the second vaccine dose, the more likely individuals are to contract a SARS-CoV-2 infection.

While their results may warrant booster vaccines for immunocompromised individuals, they caution that further research is necessary because they did not use blood tests to monitor participants’ immune responses over time.

Protection from COVID-19 comes from either contracting the SARS-CoV-2 virus and recovering or getting vaccinated.

Research has shown that those who have contracted SARS-CoV-2 have 85% protection against symptomatic disease 6 months after infection.

Meanwhile, as the authors of the recent study explain, “vaccination has been reported to be 50–95% effective at various time points.”

Over time, the immune system’s response to SARS-CoV-2 diminishes , meaning those who have recovered from the virus or received vaccination may be less protected as time progresses.

In a recent study, researchers from Israel and the United States conducted a study to investigate whether protection against infection waned over time following a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine.

They found that 90 days following a second Pfizer dose, individuals were at an increased risk of contracting SARS-CoV-2. The findings appear in the BMJ .

“Israel was one of the first countries to successfully roll out a vaccination campaign in the population, so we were also among the first to observe the waning effect of the vaccination as time elapsed since the initial two shots of the vaccine,” Dr. Ariel Israel, Ph.D., one of the study’s authors, told Medical News Today.

“Our study is an observational study, designed to evaluate whether protection provided by the Pfizer vaccine wanes with time by comparing the rate of positive [reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) for SARS-CoV-2] in people vaccinated at different time intervals before the test.”

“We observed that after the excellent protection offered by the vaccine in the initial 3 months, there was a gradual increase in the infection rate,” Dr. Israel explained.