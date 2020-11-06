Researchers recently found that some people who recovered quickly from COVID-19 continued to have antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 for several months. This discovery suggests the potential for long-term protection among those with a strong initial immune response.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been more than 9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States since January 2020.

With that number increasing every day, scientists remain focused on uncovering how the immune system responds to SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, to combat it successfully.

Researchers have been investigating key questions surrounding immunity to SARS-CoV-2 since it first appeared, including how long protection from the virus lasts after recovery and whether or not the severity of the symptoms affects that immunity timeframe.

Uncovering these factors may influence the way in which scientists develop effective treatments and vaccines. It may also indicate whether or not herd immunity is possible.

A critical indicator of sufficient immunity to any viral illness is the presence of virus-specific antibodies. In SARS-CoV-2, conflicting evidence exists as to whether or not there is long-term protection from the virus after recovery.

To shed more light on this matter, investigators sought to measure antiviral antibodies in a group of volunteers recovering from COVID-19.