A small number of case studies hint that COVID-19 can trigger Parkinson’s disease in very rare instances.

A test-tube study has found that the N-protein of SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 — can speed up the formation of the amyloid fibrils responsible for Parkinson’s.

There is currently no evidence that this can happen in the human brain.

If scientists confirm this in future studies, however, the finding could have implications for the development of next-generation vaccines against the virus.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers have reported three cases of Parkinson’s symptoms that developed after contracting SARS-CoV-2.

The people in question were relatively young for a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease, which has led to speculation that the virus somehow triggered the condition.

COVID-19 causes neurological complications in up to 85% of patients. One of the most common is anosmia, or loss of the sense of smell, which is also an early sign of Parkinson’s.

There is some evidence from lab studies that SARS-CoV-2 can infect brain cells. However, scientists disagree on whether the virus itself or the body’s immune response to it causes neurological symptoms.

Parkinson’s is a degenerative brain disease that causes problems with movement.

Several genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors — plus older age — are known to increase the risk of Parkinson’s.

Experts believe that in people with Parkinson’s, molecules of a protein in the brain called alpha-synuclein clump together at the cellular level to form toxic amyloid fibrils. Over time, these kill off the neurons that produce the neurotransmitter dopamine, which is essential for motor control.

Scientists at the University of Twente in Enschede, the Netherlands, have now found evidence that one of the proteins in SARS-CoV-2 may speed up the conversion of alpha-synuclein to amyloid fibrils.

Their study, which involved experiments in test tubes and human cell cultures, appears in ACS Chemical Neuroscience.

The scientists found that the virus’s nucleocapsid protein or N-protein, which packages its genetic material, accelerated the rate at which alpha-synuclein aggregates to form amyloid fibrils.

By contrast, the spike protein of the virus had no effect on the rate of aggregation.

COVID-19 vaccines target the spike, the structure that the virus uses to break into host cells.