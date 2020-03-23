As the world faces the uncertainties that accompany a pandemic, researchers urge authorities to respond to the crisis in an “equitable and inclusive” way that does not shut out people belonging to the most vulnerable social categories. Share on Pinterest Researchers urge public health officials to ensure that those who are marginalized or in any other way vulnerable receive the support they need in this pandemic. An increasing number of countries are enforcing lockdown measures in response to the new coronavirus pandemic. These measures mean that authorities are restricting individuals’ freedom of movement, many businesses have had to close doors, and there are much stricter rules around access to health care. Some researchers — although they agree with the need to enforce strict measures to fight this pandemic — now worry that some of the most vulnerable members of society will become even more isolated and less able to access basic items and services. In an editorial in The BMJ , a team of scholars from the United States — hailing from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore, MD, the University of Massachusetts Lowell, Georgetown University in Washington, DC, and Indiana University in Indianapolis — are expressing their worries, and urging “equitable” measures for all.

Clear, accessible information is a must The authors of this editorial are Prof. Ross Silverman, associate professor Zackary Berger, assistant professor Nicholas Evans, and adjunct professor Alexandra Phelan. Together, they write that response measures must make sure to address the need of “homeless people, those without adequate insurance or employment, communities of color, indigenous communities, immigrant communities, people with disabilities, and certain frontline healthcare workers and emergency responders.” One way of attaining inclusivity, the academics argue, is by providing clear, consistent information and instructions to local communities in many languages, as well as in sign languages. The researchers also warn that public health officials must address potential feelings of mistrust towards local healthcare systems that may be prevalent among “underserved communities,” including people of color, those with disabilities, and undocumented immigrants. The authors point out that the latter often “fear punitive measures should they present at a clinic or hospital,” as previous research has suggested.

Avoid further marginalizing those at risk Another appropriate measure, they suggest, is to ensure that individuals “without adequate access to health services or insurance benefits” receive appropriate care from the state, not just in the eventuality of them contracting the new virus, but also for existing health conditions. The scholars emphasize that: “Relying on emergency and acute care settings to care for uninsured people is inefficient, expensive, risks the spread of COVID-19, and may cause those at risk to avoid care.” They also argue that there should be free testing for COVID-19 for all, regardless of citizenship status. However, at a time when social distancing is the most important measure for stopping the virus from spreading, the authors urge officials to consider how this measure is affecting the most vulnerable communities. They note that bans on mass gatherings, as well as the closure of institutions, such as schools, may “disproportionately affect” those with disabilities, as well as those who rely on such institutions to ensure “food, shelter, residency, and safety.”