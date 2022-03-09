Share on Pinterest A recent study examines links between blood proteins and the risk of developing severe COVID-19. Felix Cesare/Getty Images

Recent research has identified a causal link between specific blood proteins and the risk of hospitalization, the need for respiratory support, or the risk of death from severe COVID-19.

While certain blood proteins were associated with an increased risk of severe COVID-19, others were protective.

Confirming the findings and exploring their clinical applicability will require further research.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication.

In late 2019, scientists first identified SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Since then, in the United States alone, there have been more than 79 million cases and over 950,000 deaths from the disease.

Most people who develop COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms, such as a fever, chills, shortness of breath, a sore throat, and a runny nose, and these resolve without special treatment. However, others have an increased risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19.

Often, people with severe COVID-19 require hospitalization with intensive care and ventilation.

Although this has not been conclusively proven, scientists believe that an overactive and abnormal immune response to SARS-CoV-2 may be responsible for the damage seen in severe COVID-19.

The immune system fights viruses, bacteria, fungi, and other foreign substances through innate and adaptive responses. When pathogens enter the body, the innate immune system releases white blood cells called leukocytes, as well as enzymes and natural killer cells to target and kill the pathogens.

If the innate immune system cannot neutralize the pathogen, such as a virus, the adaptive immune system produces T lymphocytes, B lymphocytes, and antibodies, which specifically target the virus. They help the immune system’s “memory,” so it can respond quickly to future infections with the same virus.