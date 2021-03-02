Share on Pinterest Will the vaccination programs remove the need for control measures? JOSH EDELSON/Getty Images

A new study used COVID-19 case data in Chinese cities and anonymized location data from cellphones to model the impact of different levels of mobility and social restrictions.

The model predicts that until populations reach “herd immunity” through vaccination programs, measures, such as closures of non-essential businesses and schools, will still be needed in most cities to avoid future stay-at-home orders.

However, in cities with low population densities, vaccination programs alone may be enough to prevent resurgences of the virus.

In the summer of 2020, as the number of new COVID-19 cases decreased, many countries in the northern hemisphere relaxed their stay-at-home and physical distancing rules.

Governments wanted to restart their economies and return society to something approaching normality as soon as possible.

However, the relaxation of travel restrictions and distancing rules triggered a second surge of infections in autumn 2020. This, in turn, led to further state-wide and national lockdowns, many of which remain in place today.

With the rollout of vaccination programs, the urgent question for policymakers is how soon it will be safe to relax restrictions again without risking further lockdowns and their associated adverse effects, both to economies and the well-being of their citizens.

Now, epidemiologists at the University of Southampton’s WorldPop project in the United Kingdom and The Chinese University of Hong Kong in Shatin have created a model using cellphone geolocation data to help plan safe exits from lockdown.

The researchers used the anonymized data to model the effect of different levels of mobility on the number of social contacts people have.

Professor Andy Tatem, director of WorldPop, explains:

“Previous studies assume that when people reduce mobility, they proportionately reduce their social contacts, but this is not necessarily the case. And, as more SARS-CoV-2 vaccines come online, there is an urgent need to understand the relationship between these factors, so we can adjust and tailor interventions and open up sections of society in a safer way.”

The authors define high population density as similar to Wuhan’s, medium as 50% of Wuhan’s density, and low as 30%. Similar high-density cities include Sao Paulo and Bangkok, medium-size cities would include Paris and Rome, while New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco would constitute low-density cities.

The new model predicts that in cities with low population densities, effective vaccination programs alone will be enough to contain the virus without needing tight restrictions on mobility and social mixing.

In other words, stay-at-home lockdowns will no longer be necessary in these cities.

On the other hand, the authors describe cities with medium or high population densities as having higher natural social contacts and therefore being more at risk of the resurgence of COVID-19 cases as lockdown measures ease.

Their model suggests that effective vaccination programs alone may not be enough to contain the virus without the need for strong measures, such as closing all schools and non-essential businesses and reducing residential interactions by 50%, until cases are under control.

The research appears in the journal Nature Human Behaviour .