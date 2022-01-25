Share on Pinterest New research suggests that a high proportion of reported side effects from COVID-19 vaccines may be down to a so-called “nocebo effect.” Jens Schlueter/Getty Images

When placebos elicit adverse events, these are often called nocebo responses.

A study finds that a third of people who received placebos during COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials reported unpleasant systemic side effects such as headache and fatigue.

The authors of the study find that 76% of side effects reported by actual vaccine recipients are likely the same effects and attributable to nocebo responses.

It is well-known that a “ placebo ” is a substance without medical effects, usually used as a control in testing new drugs. The placebo may be another substance or something that should have no impact. Since participants do not know whether they got the substance researchers are testing or a placebo, the researchers can better trust the reliability of reported effects.

Recent research, however, has demonstrated that trial participants who have received a placebo may nonetheless genuinely experience the effect of the actual substance, even if they know that they received a placebo.

This is called the “placebo effect.” It is not yet fully understood why this happens, but the placebo effects can deliver real medical benefits, including to people with irritable bowel syndrome and chronic pain. However, there is also evidence of an association between placebos and unpleasant adverse reactions or adverse events (AEs).

A new study finds that 35.2% of trial participants who received inert saline solution placebos instead of a COVID-19 vaccine in trials reported at least one adverse reaction.

Some of these AEs were local, such as soreness at the injection site. Others, such as headaches and fatigue, were systemic and unexpected from a harmless saline injection.

The percentage of vaccine-receiving participants who also reported placebo-based symptoms demonstrated what is known as a nocebo response.

Dr. Erica Smith — who was not involved in the study — works for Cognivia, a company that helps researchers address placebo responses in clinical trials. She told Medical News Today:

“The findings of this study — that a significant proportion of adverse events reported in clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines are unrelated to the treatment itself and are instead attributable to the nocebo effect — can and should be leveraged by the medical community with the hopes of increasing vaccine acceptance.”