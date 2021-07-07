Share on Pinterest New research shows the crucial role of T cells elicited by vaccines in the fight against new coronavirus variants. Annabelle Chih/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Some SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern can evade neutralizing antibodies in vaccinated individuals, raising concerns about the ability of vaccines to protect against them.

COVID-19 vaccines also result in a T cell response that facilitates recovery from the disease.

A recent study investigating variants of concern in individuals immunized with the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines found that the T cell response, unlike the antibody response, was not majorly disrupted.

These results suggest that an intact T cell response to variants in vaccinated individuals may help prevent severe COVID-19.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus, like other viruses that have RNA as their genetic material, has a tendency to mutate constantly . Consequently, numerous SARS-CoV-2 variants have emerged as the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed.

A few SARS-CoV-2 variants have shown increased transmissibility, with the World Health Organization (WHO) designating them as “variants of concern (VOC).”

These VOCs include the alpha (B.1.1.7), beta (B.1.351), delta (B.1.617.2), and gamma (P.1) that originated in the United Kingdom, South Africa, India, and Brazil, respectively. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently downgraded the epsilon variant (B.1.427/429) that originated in the United States from a VOC to a variant of interest.

A prior SARS-CoV-2 infection or immunization with a COVID-19 vaccine results in the production of neutralizing antibodies by B lymphocytes, or B cells. They bind to the spike protein of the virus and inhibit its ability to infect the host cells.

VOCs carry mutations on the spike protein that neutralizing antibodies recognize, potentially reducing vaccinated individuals’ immunity to these variants.

For example, the AstraZeneca vaccine is effective against the alpha variant but shows a drastic decline in efficacy against the beta variant. Furthermore, the beta variant also exhibited reduced susceptibility to neutralizing antibodies in clinical trials involving the same vaccine.

How new variants can escape neutralizing antibodies has raised concerns about the ability of vaccines to protect against current and future variants.

However, there is another component of the immune system that involves T lymphocytes or T cells. There are two major subtypes of T cells: CD4+ T cells and CD8+ T cells.

CD4+ T cells, also known as helper T cells, release proteins called cytokines that help mount an immune response by activating other immune cells.

On the other hand, CD8+ T cells, or cytotoxic T cells, directly kill virus-infected cells.

Both CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses have links with reduced disease severity, meaning they may play a vital role in recovery from COVID-19. Furthermore, COVID-19 vaccines are known to elicit a reaction from these T cells.

Therefore, vaccinated individuals and those who have previously contracted the virus would have T cells that recognize the original SARS-CoV-2 variant isolated in Wuhan. However, scientists did not know whether these T cells would also respond to the SARS-CoV-2 VOCs.

In other words, while some VOCs can evade neutralizing antibodies produced by B cells after vaccination, their effect on T cell response was not known.

A recent study investigated the effect of VOCs on T cell response in individuals immunized with the Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines or who previously contracted a SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The research found that the response of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells obtained from vaccinated individuals to most VOCs was similar to the original variant isolated in Wuhan.

Although the magnitude of T cell response to some VOCs was lower than that of the original variant, the decline was modest.

The study’s results suggest that activation of T cells upon vaccination may offer protection against VOCs, despite their ability to escape neutralization by antibodies.