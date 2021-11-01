Share on Pinterest A health worker administers the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination center at Holm View Leisure Centre on March 2, 2021, in Barry, Wales. Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Vaccines are proving effective at reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths.

All approved vaccines have been through randomized clinical trials to test their quality, safety, and efficacy.

However, the rapid development of the COVID-19 vaccines means that these trials were not large enough to detect very rare adverse events.

A recent study found that the risk of neurological complications was higher in people with a positive COVID-19 test than in those who had received COVID vaccines.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 vaccines undergo testing in large randomized clinical trials before being licensed for use.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca (ChAdOx1 nCoV-19) vaccine underwent testing in more than 11,000 people from across the United Kingdom and Brazil. Additionally, over 43,000 individuals engaged in testing for the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT162b2) vaccine trial.

Despite the large size of these studies, they were not able to detect very rare adverse events — those that occur in fewer than 1 person out of 10,000.

As more of the world’s population becomes vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, the risk–benefit evaluations of these vaccines are increasingly important.

Identifying rare adverse events associated with the vaccines is now a global scientific priority.

An increased risk of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis following the Oxford vaccine is one example of a rare adverse event associated with the vaccines. Some countries have limited the use of this vaccine in low-risk individuals until researchers have collected further information.

Scientists in the U.K. recently completed a large, population-based study. They compared the risk of neurological complications in people with a SARS-CoV-2 infection with individuals who had recently received a first dose of either the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.