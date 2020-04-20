Phase 2: Replication in the lung and immune system alerted The viral load study in Germany showed that active viral replication occurs in the upper respiratory tract. Seven out of nine participants listed a cough among their initial symptoms. In contrast to the falling numbers of viral units in the upper respiratory tract, numbers in sputum rose for most of the participants. In two individuals with some signs of lung infection, the virus in sputum peaked at day 10–11. It was present in the sputum up to day 28 in one person. Across all participants, there was an average of 7 million units in 1 milliliter (about 35 million units in a teaspoon). This amount is about 1,000 times more than that in people with SARS. In the lung, the ACE2 receptor sits on top of lung cells called pneumocytes. These have an important role in producing surfactant — a compound that coats the air sacs (alveoli), thus helping maintain enough surface tension to keep the sacs open for the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide. As soon as the body recognizes a foreign protein, it mounts the first response. One part of the body’s immune response — the lymphocytes — begin to produce the first defense IgM-type antibodies and then the longer term specific neutralizing antibodies (the IgG type). In the German viral study , 50% of the participants had IgM or IgG antibodies by day 7, and they all had these antibodies by day 14. The amount of antibodies did not predict the clinical course of the disease. 80% of people with COVID-19 will have mild or asymptomatic disease, with common symptoms including fever, cough, and loss of sense of smell. Most will only have phase 1 or 2 physiological responses to SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Phase 3: Pneumonia Approximately 13.8% of people with COVID-19 will have severe disease and will require hospitalization as they become short of breath. Of these individuals, 75% will have evidence of bilateral pneumonia. Pneumonia in COVID-19 occurs when parts of the lung consolidate and collapse. Reduced surfactant in the alveoli from the viral destruction of pneumocytes makes it difficult for the lungs to keep the alveoli open. As part of the immune response, white blood cells, such as neutrophils and macrophages, rush into the alveoli. Meanwhile, blood vessels around the air sacs become leaky in response to inflammatory chemicals that the white blood cells release. This fluid puts pressure on the alveoli from outside and, in combination with the lack of surfactant, causes them to collapse. As a result, breathing becomes difficult, and the surface area in the lung where oxygen transfer usually takes place becomes reduced, leading to breathlessness. The body attempts to heal itself by promoting inflammatory and immune responses. The World Health Organization (WHO) advise against the use of glucocorticosteroids during this phase, as they could prevent the natural healing response. The evidence seems to refute this position, but this is a fast developing field, and findings are subject to change. Most patients will recover at this stage with supportive intravenous fluids and oxygen via a mask or an external positive pressure mask.