A small cadaver study found that immune response to COVID-19 infection may lead to damage to blood vessels in the brain. LuisPortugal/Getty Images Previous research links COVID-19 infection to brain issues, such as "brain fog" and neurological issues.

In a very small cadaver study, researchers from the National Institutes of Health found that antibodies created by the body in response to COVID-19 infection can cause damage to blood vessels in the brain, causing neurological symptoms.

Scientists believe the discovery of antibody-driven immune complexes on endothelial cells in the brain suggests immune-modulating therapies may help long COVID patients. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, clinicians are learning more about the long-term effects of the disease on a person's overall health. Some coronavirus patients continue to feel the effects of the condition months after initial infection, experiencing long COVID. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) recently announced new findings that may have relevance to our understanding of long-term COVID effects. Their new study states the body's immune response to infection from COVID-19 damages blood vessels in the brain, causing neurological symptoms. The study was recently published in the journal Brain.

New research findings Medical News Today spoke with Dr. Avindra Nath , clinical director at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the present study’s senior author. According to Dr. Nath, an earlier study found evidence of blood vessel damage in the brains of COVID-19 patients who died shortly after contracting the virus, but no signs of SARS-CoV-2 infections. “This study was undertaken to explore how COVID-19 harms the brain’s blood vessels,” Dr. Nath said. For this study, Dr. Nath and his research team examined the brain tissue of nine COVID-19 patients who died suddenly after contracting the disease. The scientists observed evidence that antibodies created by the body in response to COVID-19 infection attacked the brain’s blood vessels, causing inflammation and damage. “Our findings suggest that the damage to the brain’s blood vessels results from the body’s natural inflammatory response to SARS-CoV-2,” Dr. Nath explained. “For the first time, we observed deposits of immune complexes — molecules formed when antibodies bind antigens — on the surface of cells that make up the blood-brain barrier.” “We hypothesize that an antibody-mediated attack triggered by the virus damages the blood-brain barrier, causing blood to leak from blood vessels in the brain,” he continued. “This, in turn, triggers inflammation that damages and destroys neurons .” Why would these antibodies attack the lining of the blood vessels? Dr. Naths says they do not yet know. “One possibility might be that they are targeted against the ACE2 receptor of the virus, which is highly expressed in these cells,” he said. While the study only looked at neurovascular damage in fatal cases of COVID-19, Dr. Nath said his team suspects that had these individuals lived, they would have had neurological symptoms of long COVID, including headaches, memory impairment, and brain fog. “Those with long COVID may have a similar immune response that lingers and damages neurons,” he added. “The discovery of immune complexes on endothelial cells suggests that immune-modulating therapies may help.”