Share on Pinterest A recent study investigated how creatine supplements may improve cognitive performance after poor sleep. Aydan Metev/Getty Images Creatine is a common sports supplement that is believed to increase the amount of energy muscle cells generate during exercise.

Some research suggests it may have positive effects on aspects of brain health.

A new study concludes that a high dose of creatine increases cognitive ability in sleep-deprived participants. A recent paper published in the journal Scientific Reports finds that just one large dose of creatine supplements may improve cognitive performance in people who are acutely sleep-deprived. Experts hope that, in the future, creatine-based interventions could help people who need to perform at a high level despite insufficient sleep, like healthcare professionals, firefighters, and night-shift workers. However, much more research is needed before we rush out and bulk-buy creatine.

What to know about creatine supplements Some athletes and fitness enthusiasts take creatine supplements to enhance physical performance. However, its role in cognitive performance has recently entered the spotlight. But what is creatine, and where does it come from? Formed of three amino acids, the human body produces around 1 gram (g) of creatine daily, mostly in the liver and kidneys, and to a smaller degree, in the pancreas. It is also present in some food — mostly meat and fish. Someone who follows an omnivorous diet will consume around 1 g per day. Around 95% of the body’s creatine is stored in skeletal muscle but also in the brain. Sports scientists are interested in creatine because it helps the body regenerate adenosine triphosphate (ATP) — our cells’ primary energy source. Medical News Today spoke with Scott Forbes, PhD, about how this works. He told us that “[c]reatine gets converted into a molecule called phosphocreatine and this molecule can be broken down rapidly into energy (ATP).” Forbes, who was not involved in the new study, is department chair of physical education studies at Brandon University in Canada and has published papers on creatine and brain function. “The best part of this energy system is that it does not require oxygen. Therefore, if your brain requires energy quickly, it can use creatine (or phosphocreatine),” he explained.

Creatine’s potential cognitive benefits MNT contacted Marco Machado, Ph.D., from Itaperuna University in Brazil, who has written a number of papers on the topic. Machado was not involved in the current study, but explained that although some research shows that creatine might improve thinking abilities, it may only help people in specific circumstances. “Particularly, it [creatine] has shown promise in improving cognition among older adults, especially those with lower intake of animal-derived foods, as well as in cases of mild brain trauma and sleep deprivation.” – Marco Machado, PhD According to Forbes, evidence is mounting that creatine may also “reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, which can benefit the brain,” and that “creatine may reduce the risk of depression and anxiety, be neuroprotective against brain injury, and help support brain health and development.”

How does creatine affect cognition after sleep deprivation? In the latest creatine study, the authors recruited 15 participants. Each attended the laboratory on 2 nights, separated by at least 5 days. During one of the visits, they took a single, high dose of creatine, and on the other night, they took a placebo. Earlier research has shown that the brain does not take up creatine unless it is stressed. As Forbes told MNT, “[w]e have conducted systematic reviews and original investigations on creatine and cognitive performance in young healthy adults in non-stressful situations and found little to no benefit.” Sleep deprivation, however, puts the brain under duress, so, the researchers kept the participants awake overnight and asked them to complete cognitive tasks. They carried out the tests at the start of the study — before taking the creatine or placebo — and at three other time points throughout the night. They found that 3 hours after the dose of creatine, there were positive changes in brain metabolism, and cognitive performance improved. This beneficial effect peaked at 4 hours but lasted up to 9 hours. In particular, processing capacity and short-term memory were enhanced.