Genetic mutation for rare eye disorder causes low vision LCA is a rare genetic eye disorder that normally presents during the first year of life. The disease affects the retina of the eye, which is the area that tells the brain what you’re seeing. People with LCA will have low vision and sometimes blindness. LCA is the leading cause of inherited blindness in children, affecting 2–3 infants per 100,000 births worldwide. “This [is] a blinding disease with no treatments,” Mark Pennesi, MD, PhD, professor of ophthalmology at Oregon Health & Science University, investigator on the Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial, and co-corresponding author of this study, told Medical News Today. “(This) is an enormous burden on patients (due) to their vision loss.” LCA is an inherited disease caused by a mutation in specific genes carried by and passed down through a parent. One of the most common genetic mutations for LCA occurs in the CEP290 gene . One of the roles of the CEP290 gene is to create a protein required for vision. “Patients with this mutation have profound vision loss with many patients only able to distinguish light [at] birth,” Pennesi explained. “Some patients have better vision but (lose) this over time.”

CRISPR treatment significantly improved vision outcomes The Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE clinical trial tested an experimental CRISPR-based gene editing treatment called EDIT-101, developed by Editas Medicine. The treatment is designed to edit a mutation in the CEP290 gene. “Gene editing uses CRISPR/CAS proteins, which are like scissors that allow us to make small cuts in the DNA and remove mutations that would otherwise create an abnormal protein,” Pennesi detailed. Researchers recruited 14 study participants — 12 adults and two children — for the Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial. All participants received EDIT-101 in one eye. Pennesi and his team measured the success of the treatment through four specific outcomes: visual acuity

participants’ ability to see colored points of light during a full-field test

ability to navigate a research maze with physical objects and varying amounts of light

improved quality of life At the study’s conclusion, 11 of the 14 participants, or 79%, showed improvement in at least one of the four measured outcomes, while six, or 43% of participants, experienced improvement in two or more outcomes.

Gene editing shows potential for retinal degeneration Pennesi said this clinical trial shows CRISPR gene editing has exciting potential to treat inherited retinal degeneration. “There is nothing more rewarding to a physician than hearing a patient describe how their vision has improved after a treatment,” Pennesi continued. “One of our trial participants has shared several examples, including being able to find their phone after misplacing it and knowing that their coffee machine is working by seeing its small lights. While these types of tasks might seem trivial to those who are normally sighted, such improvements can have a huge impact on quality of life for those with low vision. Further study is needed to confirm these results and optimize future treatments,” Pennesi said.