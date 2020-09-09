A new study suggests immune responses to coronavirus in severely ill and critically ill patients are as strong or stronger than those of patients with milder illness. This adds to the evidence that the immune system itself is to blame for the most life-threatening form of the infection.

Share on Pinterest A recent study concludes that an inadequate immune response to SARS-CoV-2 is not responsible for critical illness and death.

Immune cells known as T cells are responsible for recognizing pathogens, killing infected cells, and recruiting other branches of the immune system to combat infections.

However, according to the new study, T cell responses to the new coronavirus in critically ill patients appear to be just as robust as those with a less severe form of the illness.

The finding reinforces the conclusion that an inadequate immune response to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, is not responsible for critical illness and death. Rather, an excessive immune response is to blame.

The team of researchers, led by Marien Hospital Herne and Ruhr-Universität Bochum in Herne, Germany, compared the T cell responses of 28 COVID-19 patients during the acute phase of the infection and after recovery in survivors.

Of these infections, 7 were categorized as moderate, 9 were severe, and 12 were critical.

The scientists measured the concentration of two T cell types in blood samples from each patient: helper T cells and killer or “cytotoxic” T cells.

They also analyzed the strength of these cells’ responses to three distinct parts of the virus: the three proteins that make up its spikes, its membrane, and the shell or “nucleocapsid” surrounding its nuclear material.

In addition, the team measured levels of cytokines — immune signaling molecules — that T cells produce to combat infection.

They found that in patients with critical illness, the scale of their immune responses was similar or even higher, compared with moderate or severe cases.

There were also no apparent associations between successful clearance of the virus or death and changes in T cell responses.

“The total number of specific immune cells, as well as their functionality, was not better in patients who survived COVID-19 than in those who died from it,” says Dr. Ulrik Stervbo, one of the authors.

The study features in the journal Cell Reports Medicine.