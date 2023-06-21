Share on Pinterest Probiotics may be a viable treatment for Crohn’s disease. VEAM Visuals/Getty Images Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis—two chronic inflammatory diseases of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract— affect at least 3 million people in the United States.

R esearchers in China have devised a microgel delivery system that can help boost the effect of probiotics in the gut while eliminating bad gut bacteria in people with Crohn’s and colitis.

Using a mouse model, the scientists found that treated mice did not show damaged intestinal barriers or shortened colons, which are common symptoms of colitis. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a chronic condition of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. IBD includes Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. An estimated 3 million people in the U.S. live with IBD , which has no known cure. Research indicates a link between IBD and an imbalance of bacteria in the GI tract. This imbalance allows harmful bacteria to overrun the colon, reducing levels of potentially beneficial bacteria, and is thought to affect the intestinal barrier function and immune responses. Immunosuppressants have long been the first line of defense in treatment. However, these medications are expensive and non-selective and are associated with a number of other undesirable side effects. Experts have also explored the use of probiotics to improve IBD symptoms. However, it is challenging to deliver these bacteria to the site in the intestine where they are needed when taking them orally, due to the different, potentially bactericidal environments in the stomach and other parts of the digestive system. Scientists at Zhengzhou University in China recently developed a probiotic-containing gel that can be taken orally, designed to shield the beneficial bacteria and disarm the bad. Their research article covers these findings in ACS Central Science.

Roadblocks to improving IBD Immunosuppressants have been the go-to medication for IBD, but they are known to cause severe side effects, including lowering the ability of your immune system to fight infections. Further, high costs keep these drugs out of reach for many people. Newer therapies such as adalimumab have better outcomes, but cost remains an obstacle for them as well. Researchers are now looking into oral probiotic therapies to treat and even prevent colitis. Delivering probiotics to the site where they are needed is far from an easy process, though. Gastric acid and bile salts in the GI tract can kill off the good bacteria in probiotics before it settles in the gut. The nonstop contractions of the intestines can rush the probiotics out of the body as well. Scientists have studied a variety of materials, including polymer gels, bacterial biofilms, and cell membranes, to overcome these roadblocks. Recent innovations have focused on protecting probiotics in the GI tract. However, they have failed to address how the damaged tissues make the bad bacteria more welcome than the good. The study’s authors stated: “The harsh physiological environment of the GI tract and, more importantly, the abnormal proliferation of E. coli during colitis limit probiotic colonization.” Protecting probiotics in the gut The researchers found that calcium tungsten microgels (CTM) can deliver probiotics to the sites most affected by problematic bacterial overgrowth in mice models with induced colitis and enable the probiotics to colonize the gut there. The study’s authors discovered that CTM exerts “a protective effect” on probiotics in the GI environment. The microgels also help the probiotics remain in the intestine longer. As the probiotics multiply in the gut, they help restore the richness and diversity in the GI tract and prevent the overgrowth of problematic bacteria, which prevent this.

The study’s methods The Zhengzhou University team first fed mice with water or water containing dextran sulfate sodium (DSS). DSS was used to induce colitis symptoms. The scientists placed nanoparticles containing sodium alginate, tungsten, and calcium into small microgels. Then, they coated the spheres with probiotic bacteria. The team treated the mice with the microgels for five days, after which the animals were sacrificed. Once the microgels arrived in the colon, calprotectin proteins, which are more abundant in people with IBD, bound to the calcium, breaking down the spheres. The tungsten displaced molybdenum in the Enterobacteriaceae, inhibiting its growth without affecting the probiotics. “This is because tungsten can replace molybdenum in molybdenum enzymes and inhibit the activity of Enterobacteriaceae-dependent molybdenum enzymes, whereas the growth of probiotics is not dependent on molybdenum enzyme, which means that CTM has a selective inhibitory effect,” the scientists noted.

The study’s results In experiments with a colitis mouse model, the microgel delivery system allowed probiotics to populate in the GI tract without any adverse effects. CTM reduced Enterobacteriaceae by 45 times and increased colonization of probiotics by 25 times. Further, mice treated with the microgel spheres did not show many colitis markers, such as shortened colons or impaired intestinal barriers.