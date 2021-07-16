Share on Pinterest An antifungal might help redress the microbial imbalance associated with IBD. SubstanceP/Getty Images

The fungi that live in the human gut are harmless for most healthy people, but they are potentially pathogenic and can exacerbate Crohn’s disease.

A new study has found that the immune system only targets an invasive form of the fungus Candida albicans , which gives the harmless form a competitive advantage.

This immune interaction promotes a more harmonious, mutually beneficial relationship between the fungus and its host.

An existing vaccine against C. albicans could, in theory, be used to fine-tune the relationship in people with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), helping reduce the characteristic gut inflammation.

The human gut is home to an extraordinarily diverse community of bacteria, viruses, archaea, and fungi.

Usually, these microorganisms live harmoniously with their human hosts in complex , mutually beneficial relationships.

These alliances are disrupted by health conditions that involve inflammation of the gut, however. For example, research suggests that certain fungal species that are harmless in healthy individuals can exacerbate IBD.

There are two major types of IBD, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. These are chronic conditions characterized by intermittent symptoms, such as diarrhea and abdominal pain.

People with IBD are known to have increased amounts of a group of fungi called Candida in their gut, particularly the species C. albicans .

A new study has now shed light on how the immune system of a person with a healthy gut maintains a harmonious relationship with potentially harmful fungi, such as C. albicans.

The researchers discovered that antibodies target structures called hyphae , which are the long, fine filaments that fungi use to invade the tissues of their host.

In mice, antibodies targeted at hyphae suppressed the invasive, “pathogenic” form of the organism and encouraged the growth of a benign, rounded form.

“The immune system is constraining Candida to its least pathogenic form,” says postdoctoral researcher Kyla Ost, Ph.D., who led the investigation.

“This is showing us that the communication between host and microbe can be friendly, as opposed to antagonistic, in order to benefit both,” she explains.

A vaccine that encourages the immune system to produce more of these particular antibodies could help reduce inflammation in people with IBD.