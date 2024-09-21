However, the study also observed that this risk may be lowered by replacing ultra-processed foods with less processed foods in a person’s diet.

Now, a new study by researchers at University College London in the United Kingdom, in collaboration with other experts, provides additional evidence that people who eat more ultra-processed foods are at increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

“Ultra-processed foods are everywhere, they’re highly accessible, cheap, convenient, and heavily marketed. Examples include sugary drinks , ready meals, savory snacks (such as crisps), breakfast cereals, and plant-based alternatives. They can often be identified by a long list of ingredients on the package, with lots of colorful branding, and some of them with nutrition/health claims such as low in fat or high in fiber.”

“They often use ingredients that you wouldn’t cook with at home, such as additives and novel types of fats , carbs, and protein,” he noted.

“Ultra-processed foods are typically made from combining many ingredients that have undergone lots of industrial processing,” Samuel Dicken, BA Hons (Cantab.), MSc , clinical scientist and doctoral researcher at the Centre for Obesity Research in the Division of Medicine at University College London, and lead of this study explained to Medical News Today.

For this study, researchers analyzed ultra-processed foods intake and health outcomes for almost 312,000 people from eight European countries.

Study participants were followed for 10.9 years on average, with about 14,000 developing type 2 diabetes during that time.

At the study’s conclusion, Dicken and his team found that every 10% increase of ultra-processed foods in a person’s diet was associated with a 17% higher risk for developing type 2 diabetes.

Additionally, they found that replacing ultra-processed food with less processed foods was associated with a lower rate of type 2 diabetes in the study population.

They found that substituting 10% of ultra-processed foods in a person’s diet with 10% of minimally processed foods or processed culinary ingredients reduced type 2 diabetes risk by 6%, and substituting 10% of ultra-processed foods in the diet with 10% of processed foods reduced diabetes risk by 8%.

“What was significant/important about our study was we […] did what previous studies haven’t done, but needs to be done to better understand ultra-processed foods and whether we should regulate them all,” Dicken said.

“We considered the risks associated with other food processing groups — minimally processed foods, processed culinary ingredients, or processed foods — whether the ultra-processed foods risk differs across ultra-processed foods sub-groups, and the association with replacing one processing food group with another. These analyses have largely not been done to date,” he pointed out.