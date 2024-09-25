This study supports existing research on the role of flavonoids in helping to slow cognitive decline , indicating that incorporating more flavonoid-rich foods into the diet could be a strategic approach to reducing dementia risk.

A new observational study involving nearly 122,000 adults suggests that a flavonoid-rich diet may significantly lower the risk of dementia, especially for those with genetic predispositions or risk factors like high blood pressure or depression.

Flavonoids are bioactive compounds found in plant-based foods like fruits and vegetables. They offer numerous health benefits, including reducing inflammation, improving blood vessel function , and potentially promoting neurogenesis (forming new neurons in the brain).

There is currently no cure for dementia, so prevention is essential.

With the world’s population getting older, the number of individuals affected by dementia is projected to rise from 50 million to 152 million by 2050 .

Participants were considered to be at high genetic risk for dementia if they had the apolipoprotein E (APOE) ε4 genotype or had among the highest Alzheimer’s disease-related polygenic risk scores (PRS) .

In additional analyses, the researchers also considered genetic risk, high blood pressure , and depression symptoms .

The main focus was the occurrence of all-cause dementia, which researchers determined using hospital and death records.

Researchers evaluated participants’ adherence to a “flavodiet score” and intake of certain flavonoids by adding up the servings per day of key flavonoid-rich foods, such as:

The final sample of 121,986 adults included 55.6% females, with an average age of 56.

The study included participants with valid data, defined as having at least two 24-hour dietary assessments with realistic energy intakes, along with other necessary information. Those who had an existing diagnosis of dementia or who had withdrawn their consent were not included in the study.

This study, led by researchers at Queen’s University Belfast in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom, examined the relationship between diet and dementia using data from adults aged 40 to 70 from the UK Biobank .

Over a mean follow-up of 9.2 years, there were 882 reported cases of dementia.

People who ate the most flavonoid-rich foods were more physically active, had a lower body mass index, and experienced less financial hardship than those who ate the least.

Researchers observed that participants with the highest flavonoid intake, consuming an additional 6 daily servings of flavonoid-rich foods on average, were 28% less likely to develop dementia than those with the lowest intake.

Upon further analyses, this association was especially noticeable in individuals with high genetic risk, hypertension, or depressive symptoms, showing risk reductions of 43%, 30%, and 48%, respectively.

Regarding specific foods, consuming at least two of the following daily: five servings of tea, one serving of red wine, or half a serving of berries provided the greatest protective benefit, reducing dementia risk by 38% compared to those who did not consume these amounts.

In fact, if tea, red wine, and berries were excluded from flavodiet scores, the protective effect diminished, suggesting that these may be the primary contributors to the reduced risk of dementia.

Higher intakes of specific flavonoid subclasses—anthocyanins, flavan-3-ols, flavonols, and flavones—were also linked to a lower dementia risk.

Eliza Whitaker, MS, RDN, a registered dietitian and medical nutrition advisor at Dietitian Insights, who was not involved in the study, noted to Medical News Today that while the study had a large sample size, “providing a good representation of the population studied,” the research still had some notable limitations.

Along with the use of self-reported dietary data, which can introduce bias, the UK Biobank participants are a healthier population, with a small number of non-flavonoid consumers, “making it challenging to generalize results to other populations,” she said.