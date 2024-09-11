Share on Pinterest Researchers are finding more evidence of the link between the gut and brain and Parkinson’s. Maskot/Getty Images

The exact cause of Parkinson’s is unclear, but experts believe that genetic changes and environmental factors, such as toxins, play a role in increasing a person’s risk of developing the condition.

More recently, studies have shown that the gut could play a major role in the development of Parkinson’s.

A new study has suggested that damage to the upper gastrointestinal tract may increase Parkinson’s risk by 76%.

According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, a million people in the U.S. are living with Parkinson’s disease, a number that is expected to rise to 1.2 million by 2030. While age is the most significant risk factor for Parkinson’s disease, around 4% of cases are diagnosed in people under the age of 50.

Experts do not know the exact cause of the condition, but some cases are thought to be hereditary, with specific gene variants leading to Parkinson’s disease. However, most cases appear to result from a combination of genetic and environmental factors.

Increasing evidence is pointing to the role of the gut and the gut microbiome in the development of Parkinson’s disease.

Now, a study has found that people with a history of damage to the upper gastrointestinal (GI) tract from conditions such as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), peptic ulcers , and prolonged use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (such as ibuprofen), may have a 76% higher risk of Parkinson’s disease than those without.