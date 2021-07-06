A novel SARS-CoV-2 variant, the delta plus variant, has been identified in over 10 countries. Health authorities are raising concerns that the variant may have an increased ability to transmit, but they also note that this variant’s transmissibility is likely similar to that of the preexisting delta variant.

As ever more SARS-CoV-2 variants emerge, governments and public health experts continue to consider the best strategies to contain their spread. There are currently 11 variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that the World Health Organization (WHO) is monitoring.

One of these variants, the delta variant — also known as the B.1.617.2 lineage — was first identified in India in December 2020 and quickly became the most common variant in the country.

It has demonstrated 40–60% increased transmission, in comparison with the previously dominant alpha variant, and is currently the dominant SARS-CoV-2 variant in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, researchers recently identified another variant — the delta plus variant, also known as B.1.617.2.1 or AY.1.

The U.K. governmental agency Public Health England first declared it a “variant of concern” in a June 11 briefing, and on June 22, Indian authorities followed suit.

Since then, 11 countries have reported a collective 197 cases of COVID-19 caused by the delta plus variant of SARS-COV-2.

The delta plus variant is a sublineage of the delta variant, with the only known difference being an additional mutation, K417N, in the virus’ spike protein, the protein that allows it to infect healthy cells.

This mutation is also found in the beta and gamma variants, which researchers first identified in South Africa and Brazil, respectively.

