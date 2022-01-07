Share on Pinterest New research investigates another potential risk factor for dementia: increased frailty. Image credit: Michelle Arnold/EyeEm/Getty Images. A range of genetic, behavioral, and environmental factors causes dementia, which affects millions of people, primarily older individuals.

In a new study, researchers have found a link between increased frailty and a higher risk of dementia.

There was a link between levels of frailty and dementia risk, even for people genetically at risk of dementia. In a new study, researchers have found an association between increased frailty and a higher risk of developing dementia. The study, which features in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry, provides further information for scientists to boost their understanding of the complex causes of dementia.

Dementia According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , dementia describes a number of disorders that cause a person to develop cognitive issues. The most common type of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease — a neurodegenerative illness that typically affects older people. About 5.8 million people in the United States had Alzheimer’s disease in 2020. By 2060, the CDC estimates that this number is likely to increase to 14 million people. Alzheimer’s disease begins with mild symptoms, such as a worsening memory. Some people may assume that this symptom is a natural part of aging, as not all memory loss is due to dementia. However, if the disease progresses, it can become severe, leaving people unable to recognize close friends or family or to care for themselves. There is no known cure for Alzheimer’s disease. Scientists believe that a combination of genetic, behavioral, and environmental factors is responsible for the condition. As such, clinicians focus on preventing people from developing the disease and helping them manage its symptoms. The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for a greater commitment from governments around the world to tackle dementias such as Alzheimer’s disease. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus — Director-General of the WHO — says, “Dementia robs millions of people of their memories, independence, and dignity, but it also robs the rest of us of the people we know and love.” “The world is failing people with dementia, and that hurts all of us. Four years ago, governments agreed a clear set of targets to improve dementia care. But targets alone are not enough. We need concerted action to ensure that all people with dementia are able to live with the support and dignity they deserve,” Dr. Ghebreyesus points out.

Frailty risk factor? In the present study, the researchers wanted to get more information on the effects of potentially modifiable lifestyle factors on a person’s dementia risk — particularly for people with a genetic predisposition to dementia. The researchers focused on a person’s level of frailty. Frailty describes a range of health issues and may be useful in helping clinicians determine whether a person has dementia or is likely to develop it. The scientists drew on data from the UK Biobank, a large-scale genetic and health database in the United Kingdom. They used data from 196,123 people, looking at each participant’s genetic risk of dementia, frailty, and healthy lifestyle behaviors. They then checked which individuals developed dementia over a 10-year period. These people were a subset of the UK Biobank’s participants, who number more than 500,000. The researchers only included those over the age of 60 years at baseline who had no dementia and had complete data available on their risks of dementia and frailty.