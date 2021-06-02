Share on Pinterest New research examines the effect of diet and weight loss on blood pressure in people with type 2 diabetes. Basak Gurbuz Derman/Getty Images

In a study of people with type 2 diabetes and obesity on a low energy replacement diet within a structured intensive weight loss program, 28% of participants could stop blood pressure medication for at least 2 years.

The main adverse reaction that participants reported were mild to moderate dizziness.

Researchers concluded that long-term support is essential to maintain weight loss.

Diabetes is a common and serious medical condition, affecting approximately 463 million people worldwide in 2019. People with a condition called metabolic syndrome are about five times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes.

Metabolic syndrome consists of a constellation of clinical findings defined by the presence of at least three of the following:

elevated blood pressure (hypertension)

abdominal obesity

impaired glucose tolerance

insulin resistance,

increased triglycerides

low high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“good cholesterol”)

People who develop type 2 diabetes have a greater chance of having a heart attack, stroke, chronic kidney disease, nerve damage (neuropathy), and eye disease (retinopathy).

Approximately 85% of patients with type 2 diabetes will require treatment for high blood pressure. Although antihypertensive medication medications effectively decrease blood pressure, some medications, such as β-blockers and thiazide diuretics, may have side effects or aggravate blood glucose control.

The American Diabetes Association estimates that 33–49% of people with diabetes fail to achieve blood glycemic, blood pressure, and blood lipid goals. Lifestyle modifications, such as weight loss, can help.

Weight loss can effectively reduce blood pressure by about 1 millimeter of mercury (mmHg) for each kilogram (kg) of weight lost. However, current clinical practice guidelines do not recommend a trial withdrawal of antihypertensive medication during a medically managed weight loss program for people with diabetes who have overweight.

In the Diabetes Remission Clinical Trial (DiRECT) , researchers at the Universities of Glasgow and Newcastle in the United Kingdom demonstrated that the primary-care-driven intensive weight management program Counterweight-Plus resulted in remission of type 2 diabetes in 46% of participants at 12 months.

During the initial total diet replacement phase, participants underwent a planned withdrawal of all blood pressure medication to prevent low blood pressure when standing up from sitting or lying down.

Researchers re-examined data from this study to determine the safety of stopping blood pressure medications and the extent of the decrease in blood pressure levels in participants with and without hypertension. The scientists recently published the results from this post-hoc analysis in the journal Diabetologia.