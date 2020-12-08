A recent study found an association between metformin and a significantly reduced mortality risk in women with type 2 diabetes or obesity who were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Metformin is a first-line medication for treating type 2 diabetes, and many in the United States use the branded version Glucophage.



The results of the recent investigation into metformin use, obesity, diabetes risk, and COVID-19 mortality appear in The Lancet Healthy Longevity .

In the week ending November 28, 2020, the cumulative COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the United States reached a new peak.

The reported mortality rate due to pneumonia, influenza, and COVID-19 was 12.8%, though the receipt of additional data is likely to increase this figure.

People with certain medical conditions , including obesity and type 2 diabetes, have an increased risk of severe COVID-19, and may require hospitalization, intensive care, or mechanical ventilation. The risk of death from the illness is also higher for these groups.

Visceral fat accumulating around organs may lead to insulin resistance, increasing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Meanwhile, visceral fat cells secrete inflammatory substances, such as interleukin-6 (IL-6), tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α), and D-dimer, which may be associated with severe COVID-19.

People with type 2 diabetes also have increased levels of TNF-α, which contributes to insulin resistance. In addition, the anti-inflammatory cytokine IL-10 is present in lower levels in people with obesity and type 2 diabetes.