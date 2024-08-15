Share on Pinterest Scientists saw that baked potatoes improved many health markers in people with diabetes. GMVozd/Getty Images

A new study suggests that baked and roasted potatoes can help people with type 2 diabetes maintain healthy blood sugar levels and reduce their waistlines.

The study compared baked potatoes with another carbohydrate — an equivalent portion of white rice.

Potatoes in any form that have been fried are not beneficial to one’s health, so their method of preparation is key, experts warn.

There are more than 4,000 types of potatoes worldwide packed with nutrients. A new study finds that these compact vegetables when cooked properly, can help people with diabetes lose weight and maintain healthier blood sugar levels.

Compared to a control group consuming an equivalent amount of white rice, people eating baked potatoes experienced a modest decrease in fasting blood glucose levels, waist circumference, resting heart rate, and improvements in body composition.

The principal investigator of the study was Neda Akhavan, PhD, RD, assistant professor in the Kinesiology and Nutrition Sciences Department of the University of Nevada.

Each of the 24 participants had type 2 diabetes.

Half of the individuals were given a 100 mg baked potato containing 20 grams of carbohydrates. They were expected to eat them along with the potato skin as a snack or side dish with their meals daily for 12 weeks. They were asked not to fry their baked potatoes.

The remaining participants were given an equivalent amount of white rice, with the same number of carbohydrates and calories.

Participants were allowed to adorn their snacks/sides with up to half a tablespoon of butter and add herbs or spices to taste.

It is important to note that the results of this study have not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal. The Alliance for Potato Research and Education was also a collaborator.