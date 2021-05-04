Share on Pinterest A new study in fruit flies investigates fascinating cancer pathways. Aitor Diago/Getty Images

For a cell to give rise to a tumor, genes that promote replication must be switched on, while genes that promote cell death must be switched off.

Some cancer genes, or oncogenes, appear to have a built-in “fail-safe mechanism” by which they promote cell growth and cell death through different molecular pathways.

In a recent study using fruit flies, researchers showed that depriving flies of an essential amino acid can turn off an oncogene’s growth pathway while keeping its death pathway switched on.

The discovery suggests that restricting the dietary intake of this amino acid could increase the potency of chemotherapy drugs against this type of cancer.

When one cell in an animal divides or “proliferates” uncontrollably, the result is cancer.

Multicellular organisms, such as humans, have evolved multiple checks and balances that usually prevent this from happening.

For example, cells may only divide a certain number of times before they lose the ability, or they may undergo apoptosis or “programmed cell death” to prevent uncontrolled growth.

Some genes that can potentially cause cancer appear to have a built-in safety mechanism, which means that they promote not only cell proliferation but also cell death.

One of these cancer genes, or “oncogenes,” is called SRC.

Scientists have developed several drugs that block the downstream effects of the gene, but they have proved unsuccessful in chemotherapy trials.

The reason may be that the drugs shut down both the cancer-promoting and cancer-inhibiting pathways that the gene governs.

Researchers at the RIKEN Center for Biosystems Dynamics Research in Kobe, Japan, led an international team that has now shed light on how this single gene can have diametrically opposite effects on cells.

By studying the role of the gene in fruit flies, they have discovered how it simultaneously regulates two distinct molecular pathways: one that promotes growth and one that promotes cell death.

Crucially, they have also uncovered a possible way to block the cancer-promoting pathway without also shutting down the growth-inhibiting pathway.

They found that restricting the amount of an amino acid called methionine in the flies’ food had the desired effect.

“We were excited to find that manipulating the amount of dietary methionine can affect cell proliferation but not cell death,” says Dr. Sa Kan Yoo, Ph.D., who led the research.

The research features in the journal eLife.