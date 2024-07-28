Share on Pinterest Certain dietary changes may help treat obesity by enhancing mitochondrial function and lowering inflammation. Image credit: Jovana Milanko/Stocksy. Obesity is a growing problem worldwide, with the United States having one of the highest levels of obesity in the world.

Low-grade chronic inflammation, often caused by dysfunction of white blood cells called monocytes, increases the risk of many health conditions in people with obesity.

A small-scale study has found that some dietary interventions can enhance the function of mitochondria in monocytes, reduce inflammation and modify gut bacteria.

Further research is needed to assess whether these findings may help in the treatment of obesity. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) , worldwide obesity rates have more than doubled over the past 30 years. Globally, 16% of adults are now living with obesity. Formerly an issue in only high-income countries, such as the United States, where more than 40% of adults have obesity, obesity is now prevalent in middle-income countries as well. According to current guidelines, people with obesity have a body mass index (BMI) — a measure of body fat based on height and weight — of more than 30.

Studying the real impact of dietary changes in obesity The 44 participants who completed the study were aged between 18 and 60 years, with a BMI of 30 to 50 kilograms per square meter (kg/m2). None had any chronic diseases or mental health conditions. The researchers divided them into four treatment groups, each of which followed a different diet for two months: group 1 followed a calorie restricted diet (500 kcal less than their normal diet)

group 2 followed the same calorie restricted diet, but in an intermittent fasting pattern of 16 hours fasting to 8 hours eating time

group 3 followed a ketogenic diet with the same calorie restriction

group 4 followed their normal “ad libitum” diet. At 4 follow-up visits, the participants gave fasting blood samples for analysis, were weighed and had their body composition analysed. The researchers isolated monocytes from the samples to assess their mitochondrial function. They also analyzed their gut microbiota from stool samples. “This clinical trial was quite small, and no previous studies have specifically examined how these dietary changes impact mitochondrial function in human monocytes to support these findings. However, there has been some evidence of changes in metabolic tissues in rodent research on calorie restriction and intermittent fasting , and in human research on the ketogenic diet,” explained Kelsey Costa, MS, RDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist and founder of Dietitian Insights, who was not involved in the study.

Diet affects mitochondrial function Costa explained the importance of mitochondria to MNT. “Mitochondrial bioenergetic health refers to the efficiency and functioning of mitochondria, the powerhouses of cells responsible for producing energy,“ she said. “This is an important aspect to consider in obesity, as dysfunctional mitochondria may contribute to a variety of health issues, such as insulin resistance, inflammation, and other metabolic disorders,” Costa explained. In this study, the researchers found that monocytes from people on the calorie restricted, intermittent fasting and ketogenic diets had significantly increased mitochondrial function. The diets also had a positive impact on gut bacteria.

How close is this study to a real-world scenario? While acknowledging that these are interesting findings, Laird emphasized that additional research is needed to verify them. “[This study used a] very strict and unique population group as they had to be free of any other chronic disease or conditions — individuals in this BMI range more often than not typically have other conditions associated with obesity such as high blood pressure, COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease], diabetes, raised cholesterol etc., so it is already preselecting a ‘healthy’ obese group not typical in the population,” he pointed out. “In order to really ascertain clinical significance I would like to see this study replicated but with more participants to have more power — 50:50 balance with males and females and include older adults, include obese adults with any sort of disease or condition, [which would be] closer to [a] real-world scenario,” said Laird.