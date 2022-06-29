Share on Pinterest Researchers say dietary fiber fermented in the gut can help ease the symptoms of atopic dermatitis. JulPo/Getty Images About 16 million adults in the United States have the chronic skin condition atopic dermatitis, for which there is currently no cure.

A research team from Monash University found via a mouse study that dietary fiber fermented in the gut helps protect the skin from atopic dermatitis triggers.

Researchers plan to next test their approach in clinical studies. Fiber is an important part of a person’s diet as this non-digestible part of plant foods can play an essential role in the body’s overall metabolic function . Past research shows dietary fiber helps prevent diseases such as heart disease , diabetes , and different types of cancers, including colon cancer. Additionally, scientists say dietary fiber helps regulate a body’s overall gastrointestinal health . Adding to this research is a team from Monash University in Australia that has discovered via a mouse study that dietary fiber fermented in the gut can help protect skin from the allergy skin condition atopic dermatitis. The study was recently published in the journal Nature .

How can the gut affect the skin? According to Professor Ben Marsland, the head of the Respiratory Immunology Laboratory at Monash University and senior author of this new study, his research team decided to look at how the gut microbiome might affect the body’s skin based on earlier research they had conducted on the correlation between the gut and lungs. “Our earlier work has focused on how the gut microbiome talks to the lung, a phenomenon we refer to as the ‘gut-lung axis’,” Marsland told Medical News Today. “If the gut microbiome shapes events in the lung, what other parts of the body can it influence?” “We sought to investigate the impact the gut microbiome might have on the skin, and in particular, whether the gut microbiome could be harnessed to protect against skin diseases such as atopic dermatitis,” he added. Marsland said the research team already knew the gut microbiome can affect the development of allergies, primarily by influencing the immune system. They then questioned whether these changes to the immune system would reach as far as the skin. “To our surprise, we found that the metabolites produced by the gut microbiome directly acted upon skin cells, keratinocytes , and improved the skin barrier,” he detailed. “The protective effect against allergy was not due to a change in the immune system, it was due to an effect directly to the skin.”