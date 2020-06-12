A new study has demonstrated how quickly virus DNA can spread throughout a hospital. Share on Pinterest New research uses short sections of DNA to show how quick viral spread is in a hospital ward. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. A new study has demonstrated that virus DNA can spread across a hospital ward in 10 hours. The study, published as a letter to the editor in The Journal of Hospital Infection, confirms the importance of good hygiene practices, including wiping down surfaces to limit the spread of Sars-CoV-2.

COVID-19 hygiene Sars-CoV-2 primarily spreads in droplets expelled from a person’s nose or throat. Experts believe these droplets do not travel more than 1 or 2 meters (m) in the air. So, it is important to keep a physical distance of 6 feet (2 m) from people when outside the home to reduce the spread of the virus. However, correspondence to the New England Journal of Medicine indicates that SARS-CoV-2 can survive on stainless steel and plastic for up to 3 days. If a person touches a surface that has the virus on it and then touches their face, they are at risk of contracting the virus. They can also pass the virus on to other people who touch the contaminated surfaces. Consequently, the World Health Organization and other public health bodies have stressed the importance of regular hand washing. Washing the hands after potentially coming into contact with the virus helps reduce a person’s risk of transmitting or contracting the virus. These hygiene practices are even more critical in a hospital context, where there is likely to be high numbers of people who are vulnerable to the virus or people who have it and could transmit it. As well as maintaining social distance and regular hand washing, it is crucial to wipe down surfaces. An article in Infection Prevention in Practice notes that commonly used hospital-grade disinfectants are an effective way to kill the virus in clinical environments.

Surrogate virus To explore how surfaces can transmit the virus, the authors of the present study created a surrogate of Sars-CoV-2, using a short section of DNA from a virus that can affect plants but not humans. The researchers found that following hand washing protocols effectively removed the surrogate. The researchers also found that wiping a surface with a single alcohol wipe removed up to 99.84% of the surrogate. The authors placed 1.15 billion pieces of the surrogate in 0.1 millimeters of liquid to simulate a mucus droplet. They applied this droplet to the handrail of a hospital bed in a pediatric isolation room on a Monday morning. The researchers used a cotton swab to take samples from across the ward every evening for 5 days. They took 44 samples each per day, including 20 from the space immediately around the bed, eight from the wider area around the bed, such as the handles of the cubicle door, seven from clinical areas, and nine from the general ward areas, such as the reception. They then analyzed the samples for the DNA of the surrogate virus.