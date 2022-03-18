How does an anti-inflammatory diet work? According to research , several foods cause inflammation in the body, including highly refined carbohydrates and added sugars, red meat, trans and saturated fats, and salt . Although there is no well-defined anti-inflammatory diet, there are broad recommendations for foods to get more of and those to get less of to treat inflammation in the body. Furthermore, studies show that diets not designed as anti-inflammatory have inflammation-lowering benefits, and health experts recommend them for general good health. For instance, the Mediterranean diet and the dietary approaches to stop hypertension diet — designed to reduce the risk of heart disease and blood pressure, respectively — are effective anti-inflammatory diets. The goal of an anti-inflammatory diet is to eliminate pro-inflammatory foods and replace them with nutritionally adequate foods and herbs and spices that are high in anti-inflammation compounds, such as vitamin C . For instance, avoiding refined flour, excess salt from precooked foods, and sugary beverages and increasing one’s daily intake of fruit, vegetables, and whole grains are among common recommendations. Anti-inflammatory diets also support gut health. As many as 70–80% of immune cells are present in the gut, so optimizing gut health is integral to promoting immune health and eliminating chronic inflammation. It is advisable to consume foods rich in prebiotics and probiotics, such as legumes and yogurt, every day. Tips for getting started on an anti-inflammatory diet include the following: Replace sugar-sweetened beverages, such as sodas and concentrated juices, with plain or fruit-infused water.

Increase your fiber intake by eating more whole grains, fruits, and vegetables daily.

Eat fatty fish, including sardines and salmon, twice per week.

Include into your diet more nuts, seeds, nut butter, avocado, and olive oil for healthy fats.

Incorporate more herbs and spices.

Sip on herbal teas, such as ginger, garlic, cinnamon, or rosemary tea.

Lifestyle habits Lifestyle habits also play a role in the development of inflammation. Research associates poor sleep , lack of physical activity , and psychological stress with increased inflammation, weakened immunity, and an increased risk of heart disease. In addition to fueling your diet with anti-inflammatory foods, support lower levels of inflammation by: aiming for 7–9 hours of uninterrupted sleep

exercising for 150 minutes per week, including cardio, resistance, and balance training

per week, including cardio, resistance, and balance training trying to manage stress