As the world awakens more and more to systemic racism and racial disparities in healthcare, we examine sleep — a key component of health. Are there racial disparities in the amount of shut-eye that Americans get? Do Black adults in the United States get less sleep than white adults, and if so, why? These are some of the questions that we investigate in this feature. Share on Pinterest Compared with white Americans, Black Americans are more than twice as likely to get less sleep than the body needs. Sleep is a vital component of health. Its benefits range from better concentration, sharper cognitive skills, and a stronger immune system to lower risks of excess weight gain, cardiovascular disease, and depression. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that people aged 18–60 get at least 7 hours of sleep every night. But not everyone can afford to sleep as much as they should. According to 2016 estimates, as many as 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. were not getting enough sleep. But how does the racial breakdown look? Are people of color just as sleep-deprived as white people?



In the context of COVID-19 and the impact that preexisting conditions such as heart disease and diabetes have on the severity of the illness, it is all the more important to ask — does poor sleep contribute to a higher risk of these conditions among African Americans?

Black Americans twice as likely to get insufficient sleep An established body of research highlights racial disparities in sleep. For example, in 2015, a team led by Prof. Girardin Jean-Louis — from the Center for Healthful Behavior Change at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine — used data from the National Health Interview Survey to examine sleep trends among tens of thousands of white and Black Americans between 1977 and 2009. The researchers found that during this period, Black respondents were consistently more likely to have very short sleep or short sleep, compared with their white counterparts. The team defined very short sleep as less than 5 hours a night and short sleep as between 5 and 6 hours. The study found that by 2009, 2.3% of white respondents routinely slept less than 5 hours and 25.4% slept between 5 and 6 hours per night. In comparison, 4.0% of Black respondents reported very short sleep, and 33.7% reported short sleep. These findings, note the researchers, were consistent with those of previous studies indicating that Black adults were almost twice as likely to sleep less than 7 hours per night, compared with white adults. Racial differences exist not just in the amount of sleep, but also in the quality, or “architecture,” of sleep. Some studies have found that African Americans tend to not spend as much time in deep, slow-wave sleep as white Americans and are thus more likely to report physical fatigue. The relationship was mediated by perceived discrimination, meaning that: “Individuals who reported experiencing more discrimination had less stage 4 [deep] sleep and reported experiencing greater physical fatigue.” – Kamala S. Thomas et al.

Sleep-related health outcomes Prof. Jean-Louis and colleagues write, “Black very short-sleepers may be at greater risk of experiencing deleterious physiologic and hormonal effects of insufficient sleep, which may predispose them to adverse cardiometabolic outcomes.” Indeed, numerous studies and sleep curtailment experiments have shown a strong connection between poor sleep, obesity, and cardiovascular conditions. Research indicates that poor sleep disturbs many metabolic pathways, “leading to more insulin resistance, possibly decreased energy expenditure, increased appetite, and immunological changes.” More specifically, zooming in on immunological pathways, several studies have found increased plasma levels of a pro‐inflammatory cytokine called interleukin 6 after partial and total sleep loss. In turn, pro-inflammatory cytokines such as interleukin 6 have been associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes . So, the sleep deprivation that seems to be more prevalent among Black adults may well account for some chronic conditions — such as high blood pressure, overweight, obesity, and diabetes — to which this group is more predisposed.