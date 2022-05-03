Share on Pinterest Scientists have found no negative effect on IVF treatments after COVID-19 vaccines. Science Photo Library/Getty Images A research team from the University of Iowa conducted the first study to examine how COVID-19 vaccines affect fresh embryo transfer IVF.

Scientists found no negative correlation in the pregnancy rates between vaccinated and unvaccinated IVF patients.

Researchers hope their findings will provide new information for healthcare providers when counseling patients considering the vaccine and worried about their fertility. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. People looking to start a family through fertility treatments like in vitro fertilization (IVF) may have concerns regarding how COVID-19 vaccines might affect their outcome. Previous research shows that COVID-19 vaccines do not affect fertility outcomes in IVF patients using frozen embryos. Research earlier this year confirmed that COVID-19 vaccines do not negatively impact a couple’s chance of conceiving a child . Now, new research from the University of Iowa finds COVID-19 vaccination does not negatively affect pregnancy rates for those undergoing IVF with fresh embryos. Researchers hope their findings will provide new data for healthcare providers to use when talking with fertility patients about the vaccine. The study was recently published on JAMA Open Network .

Frozen vs. fresh embryo transfer IVF is a procedure designed to assist women who are unable to become pregnant through natural means. IVF uses different procedures to harvest human eggs from a woman and fertilize them outside of her body. Once fertilized, the egg becomes an embryo . A doctor can freeze the embryo for later use in a frozen embryo transfer cycle. Alternatively, the doctor implants the embryo into the woman’s uterus a few days after fertilization, a process called a fresh embryo transfer. Past research shows both fresh and frozen embryo transfer cycles have a comparatively similar live birth and ongoing pregnancy rates.

No evidence of negative effects In this study, lead author Dr. Emily Jacobs, reproductive endocrinology and infertility fellow at The University of Iowa, and her team analyzed data from patients receiving fresh embryo transfer between December 2020 to September 2021. Of the patient population reviewed, 142 patients were vaccinated against COVID-19 and 138 patients were unvaccinated. Dr. Jacobs told Medical News Today this study was important to perform as previous literature focused on frozen embryo transfer cycles that had a high utilization of intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI). “Both of these are conditions that don’t occur in in vivo conception,” she explained. “Despite previously published literature, at the time this study was conducted patients — both fertile and infertile patients — still had significant concern about COVID-19 vaccination and potential impact on future fertility,” she pointed out. According to the study, researchers found no evidence suggesting COVID-19 vaccination negatively affected fresh embryo transfer IVF success outcomes. Additionally, the research team says there were no significant differences between pregnancy and miscarriage rates between vaccinated and unvaccinated patients. “Our data confirms previously published literature that COVID-19 vaccination does not negatively impact any aspect of female fertility — oocyte numbers , fertilization, embryo development, implantation, (and) clinical pregnancy.”

