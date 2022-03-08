Share on Pinterest A recent study investigates links between oral bacteria and high blood pressure. Eugenio Marongiu/Getty Images Almost half of adults in the United States have high blood pressure, or hypertension.

People with hypertension have an increased risk of stroke and heart disease.

The researchers behind a new study have found a connection between certain types of oral bacteria and the risk of hypertension in people who have experienced menopause.

The researchers associate specific bacteria with both baseline blood pressure and the risk of developing hypertension. The study appears in the Journal of the American Heart Association. The authors believe there is ground for further research to determine whether this association between oral bacteria and hypertension is causal.

Hypertension and the microbiome Blood pressure is the pressure of blood pushing against the wall of the arteries. It is normal for blood pressure to rise and fall throughout the day, but if it remains elevated, it can cause health issues. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highlight that a person with hypertension is more likely to have a stroke or develop heart disease. An estimated 47% of adults in the U.S. have hypertension, with the condition particularly affecting older adults and females. Researchers have noted that despite there being evidence-based approaches to preventing and reducing hypertension, it is still highly prevalent. As such, there is continuing research to understand why people develop hypertension and how to address this. Scientists have identified that the relationship between the microbiome and hypertension risk is worth further investigation. The microbiome is a collection of microbes — primarily bacteria — that live in and on a person’s body. Scientists are finding more and more evidence that the microbiome plays a role in maintaining good health. There is some evidence that the gut microbiome affects an individual’s risk of hypertension. In the present study, however, the researchers focused on the oral microbiome and its relationship with hypertension risk.

Over 1,000 participants The researchers drew on the Buffalo Osteoporosis and Periodontal Disease Study. They looked at data from 1,215 women who have experienced menopause, with an average age of 63 when they enrolled in the study between 1997 and 2001. When the participants enrolled, the researchers took samples of their oral bacteria from below their gumline and measured their blood pressure. The researchers also took the participants’ medical histories and recorded any medications they were taking. At the beginning of the study, 40% of the participants were taking hypertension medication. About half of the participants who did not have hypertension or were not receiving treatment for the condition at baseline went on to receive a hypertension diagnosis and treatment during the 10-year average follow-up.