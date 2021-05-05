Share on Pinterest New research in mice examines the effects of a Western diet on colon health. Dulin/Getty Images

Diets that are high in fat and low in fiber reduce the number of bacteria in the gut, which may increase the risk of inflammatory bowel disease, metabolic syndrome, and cancer.

One benefit of a healthy gut microbiota is that it protects the large intestine from colonization by pathogenic bacteria, such as Escherichia coli.

In a new study in mice, researchers found that a Western-style diet frequently led to more persistent infections.

Mice with persistent infections were also more likely to have insulin resistance months after the initial infection.

The community of microorganisms that lives in the human gut, known as the gut microbiome, provides a wide range of “services” to its hosts.

Most of the microbes live in the large intestine, where they feed on fiber that has passed undigested through the earlier parts of the digestive tract.

Some scientists believe that a Western-style diet, which is high in fat and simple carbohydrates but low in fiber, may provide insufficient quantities of fiber to support a diverse gut microbiome and its health benefits.

For example, they cite evidence that highly processed, low fiber diets are associated with an increased prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease, metabolic syndrome, and cancer.

Another health benefit that the gut microbiota provides is to defend the large intestine against colonization by disease-causing bacteria, such as Salmonella and Clostridium difficile.

These hidden defenses only become apparent after a course of antibiotics, which, by disrupting the gut microbiota, can make hospital patients more vulnerable to infection with potentially life threatening pathogens.

A team of researchers at Georgia State University in Atlanta speculated that the colons of people who eat a Western-style diet might be more prone to colonization with foodborne bacteria, such as pathogenic strains of E. coli.

When the scientists tested their hypothesis in mice, they were surprised to discover that a Western-style diet reduced the initial colonization of the animals’ large intestines by a disease-causing bacterium.

“However, mice consuming the Western-style diet frequently developed persistent infection that was associated with low grade inflammation and insulin resistance,” says Andrew Gewirtz, Ph.D., who is a professor at the university’s Institute for Biomedical Sciences and senior co-author of the study.

Insulin resistance is an early sign of type 2 diabetes.

