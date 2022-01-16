Share on Pinterest Design by Diego Sabogal Cervical cancer is one of the most common gynecologic cancers. The American Cancer Society estimates that about 14,000 people will receive a diagnosis of cervical cancer in the United States in 2022. Up to 99.7% of cervical cancer cases result from infection with the human papillomavirus (HPV). This viral infection causes abnormal changes to the cervix, leading to the development of this form of cancer. Doctors may diagnose cervical cancer during routine health screens such as Pap smears and HPV testing. The condition is often asymptomatic. In addition to regular Pap smears and HPV testing, there are three HPV vaccines that protect against some strains of HPV known to cause cervical cancer. Other factors that influence the progression of HPV to cervical cancer include smoking, exposure to environmental toxins, coinfection with sexually transmitted infections such as HIV, and diet and nutrition.

The link between diet and cervical cancer Diet and nutrition play a role in the development of cervical cancer. In fact, adequate nutrition helps to optimize the immune system, which, in turn, eliminates HPV and helps the body respond against cancer tumors. However, research on the role of diet and nutrition in preventing or reducing the risk of developing cervical cancer has focused on antioxidant nutrients and dietary patterns that mitigate the impact of HPV. Diets with high inflammatory potential — much like the Western-style dietary pattern — are associated with the development of cervical cancer, particularly among women who have an HPV infection and a sedentary lifestyle. A Western diet — which is typically high in saturated and trans fats, added sugars, and sodium — reportedly increases chronic inflammation and makes controlling HPV infections more challenging. Persistent HPV infection leads to the development of cervical cancer. On the other hand, adherence to a Mediterranean-style diet — rich in fruits, vegetables, peas or beans, healthy fats, and fish — may lead to a lower risk of both HPV infection and cervical cancer. The intake of antioxidants , such as the carotenoids lutein, zeaxanthin, and beta carotene, and the vitamins C, E, and A may suppress the development of cervical cancer, particularly among those that smoke. Furthermore, nutrients such as folate, vitamin D , and lycopene may stop the progression of HPV to cervical cancer. Each of these antioxidant nutrients plays various protective and overlapping roles during the developmental stages of cervical cancer. Therefore, it is best to focus on overall dietary patterns and not just on single nutrients.

Foods to get more of An observational study in nearly 300,000 women suggests that an increased intake of fruits and vegetables — which are rich in various antioxidant nutrients — is associated with a reduced risk for cervical cancer. A daily increase of 100 grams (g) of fruit, the equivalent of 1 cup of cranberries, was associated with a reduced risk of cervical cancer. Likewise, a daily increase of 100 g of vegetables has a similar effect. Adopting a dietary pattern similar to the Mediterranean diet reduces inflammation and cervical cancer risk. A person could eat more: fruit and vegetables, focusing on variety of colors and textures

complex carbs, such as whole grain rice, pasta, bread, and couscous

nuts, seeds, and olive oils, which are healthy, unsaturated fats, to replace saturated and trans fats

herbs and spices, such as onion and garlic, while limiting added sodium

low fat dairy, such as milk, cheese, and yogurt

legumes such as peas, lentils, and beans, including garbanzo beans and red beans In addition to maintaining a balanced and nutritious diet, the use of a daily multivitamin supplement among women with HPV is associated with a less severe HPV infection and a lower risk for progression to cervical cancer.

Skip the home remedies There are several at-home, natural remedies that promise to treat or cure cervical cancer without medical intervention. Some natural practices — such as drinking green tea — may offer benefits for someone with cervical cancer. However, these do not replace the need for appropriate medical intervention and treatment. Despite emerging research into medicinal herbs for cervical cancer treatment, further investigation into these anticancer plants , their active compounds, and safe doses is required. Always consult with your oncological medical team to determine the best treatment options.