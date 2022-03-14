Share on Pinterest Is there a link between estrogen and COVID-19 severity? Antonio Garcia Recena/Getty Images

Some previous research suggests that estrogen may play a role in COVID-19 severity.

A recent observational study led by researchers from the University Hospital of Umeå, in Sweden, suggests that higher levels of estrogen may protect against COVID-19 mortality.

If clinical trials replicate the findings, this might help design hormone-based preventive treatments for COVID-19.

The connection between a higher level of estrogen and a lower risk of mortality from COVID-19 continues to be of interest to the scientific community.

A recent study takes a fresh look at the connection between the hormone and COVID-19 outcomes. Their findings appear in the journal BMJ Open.

The study’s senior author, Dr. Anne-Marie Fors Connolly, a clinical research fellow at Umeå University, told Medical News Today:

“The results of this particular study showed that postmenopausal women taking estrogen had a lower risk of death from COVID-19 than those who were not taking supplemental estrogen. It’s an intriguing result that definitely warrants further study. For example, earlier research investigating possible treatments for COVID-19 also cited estrogen as a potential therapeutic agent.”

A previous study found that females have a lower risk of severe SARS-CoV-2 infection. The team also found that older females who were taking or had taken hormone therapy were less likely to have the infection than age-matched females who had never taken hormone therapy.

These and similar findings have led some scientists to ask whether estrogen could play a role in future treatment options.

Estrogen is a hormone associated with the female reproductive system. As menopause begins, the ovaries produce less estrogen.

The new study analyzed national data from the Swedish Public Health Agency, Statistics Sweden, and the National Board of Health and Welfare. The researchers collected the data from February 4 through September 14, 2020.