Gluten sensitivity, or non-celiac gluten sensitivity (NCGS), is a genuine condition that falls under the umbrella term “gluten intolerance.”
This article covers the various types of gluten intolerance, including NCGS.
Gluten is perhaps one of the most controversial and misunderstood food compounds. Although often seen as a single protein, gluten
Prolamins are present in wheat, rye, barley, and a cross between wheat and rye known as triticale.
Although there are many prolamins present in these grains, gliadin and glutenin are the
These proteins are resistant to complete digestion by digestive enzymes that reside in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.
This is because enzymes that the pancreas, stomach, and brush border of the intestinal tract produce
Incomplete digestion of these proteins
These fragments cross the intestinal barrier and travel to other parts of the body, where they
It is important to note that gluten proteins are exceptionally resistant to digestion in
“Gluten intolerance” is an umbrella term that refers to
Celiac disease
Celiac disease is perhaps the most well-known gluten-related medical condition. It is an autoimmune disease that
When people with celiac disease eat gluten, it leads to damage in the small intestine and causes a wide range of symptoms, including diarrhea, abdominal pain, and bloating.
Prolonged gluten exposure in people with celiac disease can lead to decreased bone mineral density, significant weight loss, iron deficiency anemia, seizures,
Prevalence varies around the world, with
Experts estimate that the condition currently affects around
Celiac disease is also more common in people who have other autoimmune conditions, including type 1 diabetes.
Experts believe that the condition is due to both genetic and environmental factors. Doctors usually recommend that people with celiac disease follow a strict gluten-free diet.
Wheat allergy
According to
Wheat allergy can produce severe symptoms, including anaphylaxis, which is an allergic reaction that can be life threatening.
Although both celiac disease and wheat allergy are serious conditions, the mechanisms involved in either of them
For example, unlike celiac disease, wheat allergy can be immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated. This means that wheat-specific IgE antibodies bind to wheat, thereby triggering the release of inflammatory compounds, including histamine.
IgE-mediated immune responses are
NCGS
Some people experience reactions to gluten even though they do not have celiac disease or an allergy to wheat. Experts refer to this type of gluten intolerance as NCGS.
According to a
Like celiac disease, NCGS is more common in females.
People with NCGS experience GI symptoms that include bloating, gas, and diarrhea, as well as non-GI symptoms, such as fatigue, anxiety, and headaches. These symptoms often improve on a gluten-free diet.
Experts believe there is a link between NCGS symptoms and an immune response, although there is still
If a person experiences the symptoms listed above after consuming gluten, a doctor must rule out celiac disease and wheat allergy before they can diagnose NCGS.
There are currently no tests that can help diagnose NCGS, which is why the condition
Following a diagnosis of NCGS, an individual should avoid gluten by following a gluten-free diet.
Gluten sensitivity, or NCGS, is a type of gluten intolerance.
Celiac disease and wheat allergy are other gluten-related conditions, but they differ from NCGS in many ways.
If a person has symptoms such as diarrhea, bloating, or headaches after consuming gluten, they should consult a doctor about tests for gluten intolerance.