In 2017, the city of Philadelphia introduced a tax on sugary drinks, such as soda. Has this made any difference to people’s attitudes toward these beverages?

In January 2017, the city of Philadelphia implemented a beverage tax that targets all sweetened drinks distributed on the local market.

The tax, which is also known as the “Philadelphia soda tax,” is of 1.5 cents per ounce, and the legislators introduced it for the express purpose of financing prekindergartens.

Still, researchers from Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA, say that — in theory — such an intervention could also have positive implications for public health.

In their new study paper, which now appears in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, the investigators write that “[h]igh consumption of [sugar-sweetened beverages] is associated with increased risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other health problems.”

According to the authors, people may choose to drink sugary beverages because they cost less than many healthful drinks and are readily available on the market.

So, in the new study, they wanted to see whether or not increasing taxation for sugary beverages would put people off buying them.