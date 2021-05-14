Share on Pinterest New research helps explain the usefulness of dreams. Getty Images

The “overfitted brain” hypothesis centers on the idea that as animals learn repetitive tasks, they run the risk of becoming hidebound, losing the ability to generalize what they have learned.

This hypothesis, which was inspired by machine learning, proposes that the brain needs a dose of randomness every night in the form of dreams to restore its flexibility and generalization.

Novels, films, and other art forms may act as “artificial dreams,” performing the same restorative function for the brain.

In the early months of 2020, as millions of people around the world went into isolation due to the burgeoning COVID-19 pandemic, many reported an increase in the vividness and frequency of their dreams.



The hashtag #pandemicdreams began to trend on Twitter as users shared their bizarre dreams.

According to Erik Hoel, Ph.D., a research assistant professor of neuroscience at Tufts University, in Medford, MA, the tedium of our lives under lockdown may have provoked our brains to dose themselves with bursts of random nighttime “noise.”

Dr. Hoel believes that the nervous systems of all kinds of animals, from nematode worms to humans, risk becoming “overfitted” to the information acquired during waking hours.

This means that while animals, including humans, may become very good at performing specific tasks, they fail to generalize what they have learned to other tasks.

To resolve this issue, Dr. Hoel reasons, dreams evolved in higher animals to inject flexibility into their brains’ models of the world.

Psychologists have found that if a person’s tasks during the day are narrow and repetitive, such as playing the game Tetris, they are more likely to have dreams related to these tasks.

This could explain why the unexciting and repetitive experience of life under lockdown has provoked a burst of dreaming in so many people. “Of course, it’s hypothetical, but it does provide an explanation,” Dr. Hoel told Medical News Today.