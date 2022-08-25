Share on Pinterest Doppelgangers may have more in common than meets the eye. marcoventuriniautieri/Getty Images

Researchers genetically compared humans who were identified by facial recognition algorithms as lookalikes.

They analyzed their DNA sequences (genome), their DNA methylation statuses (epigenome), and their microbiome profiles.

They found that 9 of these 16 non-blood-related lookalike pairs had very similar DNA, but differed in their epigenetic DNA methylation patterns and oral microbiome profiles.

Interestingly, people with strong facial likeness also showed similarities in other physical features and personality traits.

All hereditary characteristics are encoded in distinct sequences of DNA, known as genes, which are transferred from parent to offspring. A person’s complete set of genes is referred to as their ‘genome’. According to the Human Genome Project , humans have between 20,000 and 25,000 genes.

In recent years, geneticists have found that genes can be switched on or off by chemical compounds and proteins that can attach to sections of DNA. These gene-regulating compounds and proteins are known as the “ epigenome “.

In a study published in 2005, Dr. Manel Esteller, director of the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute, and his colleagues reported that identical (or monozygotic) twins share the same DNA but can exhibit differences in several traits, such as susceptibility to disease, due to epigenetic modification of their DNA sequence.

Now, a new study by Dr. Esteller and coworkers in the journal Cell Reports sheds light on the genome, epigenome, and microbiome profiles of people who have strong facial likeness but are not blood-related.

Sharing DNA with your doppelganger “The result is that these look-alike humans have similar genetic sequences and are therefore like twins, while their epigenetic and microorganism flora profiles differentiate them. Interesting[ly], not only do they have identical faces […] but by having similar DNAs they end up having [similarities in] other aspects of the body and similar personality traits as well!”

— Dr. Manel Esteller

“At its core, the study shows that there is a genetic basis of facial diversity. We already knew this because faces are heritable (i.e. you look more like your family than you do [other members] of the population) and other studies with random samples […] have been able to identify genetic variants in populations that are associated with facial features,” Dr. Michael Sheehan, associate professor of neurobiology and behavior at Cornell University, who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today.

“This study takes that all to the logical extreme. If two individuals look really similar […], then that means that they will likely also share many genes identifying faces. Based on how we understand heritability and the genetic basis of traits, this outcome was expected,” he said.