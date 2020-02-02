It turns out some approved, safe drugs have unexpected anticancer properties.

Occasionally, researchers find that a drug developed to treat one condition has unexpected value in treating another.

A well-known case in point is the pain reliever aspirin, which turns out to be of use in preventing cardiovascular disease.

With that in mind, researchers have taken a fresh look at thousands of drug compounds to discover whether any could kill cancer cells without harming healthy cells.

The investigation concludes that nearly 50 approved drug compounds have previously unrecognized cancer-fighting capabilities.

“We thought we’d be lucky if we found even a single compound with anticancer properties, but we were surprised to find so many,” says Dr. Todd Golub, chief scientific officer at the Broad Institute, in Cambridge, MA, and director of the institute’s cancer program.

He is the senior investigator of the study, which is summarized in the journal Nature Cancer .

The study was a collaboration between researchers from the Broad Institute, which is a joint body of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University, and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, in Boston.