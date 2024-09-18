The UK Biobank study data included inpatient hospital data, death registry records, primary care history, and self-reported medical conditions. After eliminating people with ambiguous information regarding their caffeine intake, the researchers were left with more than 360,000 people for analysis.

The research, published in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism , examined data from the UK Biobank , which is a broader database feature the health information of more than 500,000 people between the ages of 37 and 73.

Moderate consumption of coffee and caffeine on a regular basis may help prevent cardiometabolic multimorbidity — or the co-occurrence of cardiometabolic diseases — which includes conditions such as type 2 diabetes , coronary heart disease , and stroke , a new study suggests.

“The findings highlight that promoting moderate amounts of coffee or caffeine intake as a dietary habit to healthy people might have far-reaching benefits for the prevention of [cardiometabolic multimorbidity].”

In a press release , Chaofu Ke, MD, PhD , of the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, School of Public Health at Suzhou Medical College of Soochow University, in Suzhou, China, and the lead author of the study, noted that:

Moreover, those with cardiometabolic multimorbidity may also have an up to seven times higher risk of all-cause mortality. The researchers also noted that cardiometabolic multimorbidity may present higher risks of loss of physical function and mental stress than those with single diseases.

Nevertheless, this association may be meaningful to health, seeing that people with a single cardiometabolic disease may have twice the mortality risk of those without any cardiometabolic diseases, according to the researchers.

Previous studies have assessed the potential benefits of coffee, tea, and caffeine, but their role in the prevention of any cardiometabolic diseases has not been clearly defined.

This new study found that, compared with people who did not drink caffeine at all or who drank less than 100 milligrams (mg) per day, people who drank three coffee drinks per day or 200 to 300 mg of caffeine a day had a 48.1% or 40.7% reduced risk for new-onset cardiometabolic diseases.

The amount of caffeine included in some common foods and beverages are:

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends that healthy adults limit their caffeine intake to a maximum of 400 mg a day, or about 4 or 5 cups of coffee. This amount is not associated with negative effects.

People with type 2 diabetes report that their blood glucose (sugar) levels rise after consuming caffeine. There is some evidence that caffeine may impair insulin action, leading to a small but detectable rise in blood sugar levels, particularly after meals.

Caffeine has been associated with various adverse effects, including insomnia, depression , incontinence , headaches, and stomach problems.

Cheng-Han Chen, MD, a board-certified interventional cardiologist, and medical director of the Structural Heart Program at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, CA, who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today that, while caffeine does have some negative effects like raising blood pressure, its beneficial properties outweigh its downsides.

“Caffeine itself will stimulate the central nervous system, leading to increased blood pressure and heart rates. It is also known to affect insulin sensitivity of cells, regulation of fat turnover, and blood vessel dilatation,“ he explained.

“However, both coffee and tea are complex beverages that contain hundreds of bioactive compounds, and it is likely that their biological effects extend beyond those of the caffeine itself. Compounds such as flavonoids, alkaloids, and polyphenols, are thought to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, and might be involved in glucose and lipid metabolism as well,” he added.

“Some of the positive effects seen in the study might be due to the many hundreds of other biological compounds in coffee and tea besides the caffeine,” Chen further noted.

MNT also spoke with Melanie Murphy Richter, MS, RDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist and the director of communications for the nutrition company Prolon, who was not involved in the study.

Richter said that caffeine’s relationship with the cardiometabolic system is complex and depends on how much someone consumes:

“Caffeine can temporarily raise blood pressure and cause mild vasoconstriction (narrowing of blood vessels), which might seem like negative effects for heart health. It also has a mild diuretic effect, which can lead to dehydration in certain cases. These short-term effects are why some people associate caffeine with negative cardiovascular outcomes.”

“However,“ she pointed out, “this study focuses on moderate caffeine intake — around 200–300 mg per day, or roughly 2-3 cups of coffee — and the findings suggest that at this level, caffeine might actually have protective benefits for the cardiometabolic system.“

As for the mechanism that might underlie this association, Richter also explained that “caffeine can enhance insulin sensitivity, meaning the body responds better to insulin, which can help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.“