A large observational study finds associations between moderate drinking, markers of iron accumulation in the brain, and cognitive decline.

The study found that having just three cans of beer a week is linked to having higher levels of iron stored in the brain.

Accumulation of iron is also associated with cognitive issues, leading the researchers to hypothesize that drinking promotes cognitive decline.

It has long been understood that the consumption of alcohol can damage the brain. A new, large, observational study suggests that drinking is associated with an iron buildup in the brain, and both are associated with cognitive decline.

The study hints that alcohol consumption may be responsible for the iron buildup, and in turn could be responsible for cognitive decline.

The researchers analyzed existing UK Biobank data for 20,729 people. As with all observational studies such as this, associations may be drawn, but determining causality must be proven by controlled studies. Associations do, however, regularly point researchers to further avenues of exploration.

The corresponding author of the study, Dr. Anya Topiwala, of the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Oxford in the U.K., told Medical News Today:

“I’ve been interested in the possibility of iron being responsible for alcohol-related brain damage since I read a small study in male alcohol-dependent individuals where they observed higher iron. I was intrigued to see if a similar phenomenon occurred in moderate drinkers.”

“My takeaway,” said Dr. Topiwala, “is that elevated iron is a possible mechanism by which alcohol could damage the brain and lead to memory problems. Understanding the mechanism of damage is of course important if you want to be able to intervene in patients.”

The study was published in PLOS Medicine.