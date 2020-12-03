A modeling study suggests that females in developing nations are especially vulnerable to the effects of drought and food shortages. The social, economic, and medical consequences may disproportionately increase their risk of contracting HIV.

When HIV emerged in the 1980s and 90s, males were more likely than females to contract the virus. However, globally, the majority of adults living with HIV are now females, according to United Nations data.

The Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) report that HIV is the leading cause of death in females aged 30–49 years and the third leading cause of females in females aged 15–29 years globally.

The relative rates of males and females contracting HIV vary widely between countries, but data from the World Bank suggest that in Sub-Saharan Africa, for example, more than 60% of all those living with HIV are females.

Females aged 15–24 in this region of Africa are more than twice as likely as males in the same age bracket to become HIV positive, according to UNAIDS.

What makes females in developing countries so much more vulnerable to contracting HIV than males?

Research by Kelly Austin, associate professor of sociology at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA, and her colleagues suggests that droughts are one contributory factor.

Their study, which appears in the journal Social Indicators Research, found that food insecurity resulting from droughts has a disproportionate effect on females’ risk of contracting HIV.