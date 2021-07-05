Share on Pinterest A new drug candidate called SAK3 successfully stopped the progression of a form of dementia in mice. Jacek Kadaj/Getty Images

A drug candidate called SAK3 prevented further loss of motor and cognitive function in a mouse model of Lewy body dementia, which affects some people with Parkinson’s disease.

The drug appears to work by activating a mechanism for disposing of clumps of misfolded proteins.

The new study adds to previous research that suggests SAK3 could treat a range of brain disorders that involve protein misfolding, including Alzheimer’s disease and Huntington’s disease.

The scientists hope to start clinical trials of the drug within a year.

Lewy body dementia is the third most common type of dementia after Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia. The condition accounts for 5–10% of all cases.

People with Lewy body dementia experience the difficulties with movement that characterize Parkinson’s disease, as well as depression, anxiety, and a progressive loss of thinking and reasoning skills.

Towards the end of his life, the actor and comedian Robin Williams had Lewy body dementia, though doctors only diagnosed it after his death.

The defining features of the disease in the brain are the loss of neurons, which transmit information, and the presence of Lewy bodies, which are clumps of a misfolded protein called alpha-synuclein, only detectable in postmortem studies.

The protein clumps may be responsible for the death of dopamine neurons, leading to problems with movement, learning, and memory.

Misfolded molecules of another protein called beta-amyloid can aggregate to form the toxic plaques that widely feature in Alzheimer’s disease.

Similarly, misfolded proteins may be responsible for several other neurodegenerative disorders, including Huntington’s disease and “tauopathies,” which are characterized by tangles of fibrils made from a protein called tau.