An extremely common type of fungus found indoors and outdoors could harm the lungs of immunocompromised individuals.

These molds are becoming increasingly drug-resistant, making infections harder to treat.

Genetic analysis of a new study finds that the widespread presence of agricultural antifungals in the environment is the cause of this growing drug resistance.

The fungus Aspergillus fumigatus is everywhere. The mold is so common both indoors and outdoors that most people inhale and exhale some of it on a daily basis to no ill effect.

For about 10 to 20 million people globally who have compromised immune systems, however, its spores remain in the lungs, and if it progresses into aspergillosis , these spores can cause lung infections, allergic reactions, and infections in other organs.

The preferred treatment of aspergillosis is the administration of azole antifungal drugs. However, in recent years, the fungus has become progressively more resistant to these medications.

A new study led by researchers at Imperial College London has found that azole antifungals left in the environment from long-time agricultural use could be the cause of drug-resistant Aspergillus fumigatus.

Imperial’s Dr. Johanna Rhodes, who was the lead author of the study, tells Imperial College London News, “Increasingly, the cases of aspergillosis seen in the clinic are resistant to first-line azole drugs.”

“Understanding the environmental hotspots and genetic basis of evolving fungal drug resistance needs urgent attention because resistance is compromising our ability to prevent and treat this disease,” notes the study’s senior author Professor Matthew Fisher.

“The prevalence of drug-resistant aspergillosis has grown from negligible levels before 1999 to up to 3-40% of cases now across Europe.”

— Prof. Matthew Fisher

Adding to the sense of urgency is a growing number of vulnerable people, particularly since the pandemic.

“At the same time, more and more people might be susceptible to Aspergillus fumigatus infection because of growing numbers of people receiving stem cell or solid organ transplants, being on immunosuppressive therapy, or having lung conditions or severe viral respiratory infections,” adds Prof. Fisher. Among these respiratory infections is COVID-19.