Researchers have investigated whether stool samples could be used to detect Parkinson’s disease before symptoms have settled in.

They found that stool samples may be able to identify a condition that is an early indicator of Parkinson’s disease.

They noted that further studies are needed to confirm their results.

Parkinson’s disease is a chronic, neurodegenerative condition. Symptoms include movement issues, cognitive impairment, and sensory disturbances.

In 2019, there were around 8.5 million individuals globally with the condition. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence of Parkinson’s disease has doubled in the last 25 years.

Alpha-synuclein is a protein that plays a key role in neuronal function. Studies show that in synucleinopathies — conditions like Parkinson’s disease, Lewy body dementia, and multiple system atrophy, which is a form of dysautonomia — alpha-synuclein misfolds and forms aggregates, reducing neuronal function.

One study has also shown that 73.5% of people with isolated rapid eye movement sleep behavior disorder (iRBD) develop Parkinson’s disease, Lewy body dementia, or multiple system atrophy within 12 years.

iRBD is characterized by dream reenactment behaviors, such as kicking or punching in one’s sleep, and having vivid or violent dreams. Individuals with this condition also have high amounts of alpha-synuclein aggregates in the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Developing noninvasive ways to detect alpha-synuclein levels could help researchers monitor Parkinson’s disease risk and progression.

Recently, researchers set out to detect whether alpha-synuclein levels in the stool could predict Parkinson’s disease onset.

They found that patients with iRBD, but not healthy patients or those with Parkinson’s disease, had elevated levels of alpha-synuclein aggregates.

Their findings suggest that stool samples could aid in diagnosing conditions involving alpha-synuclein aggregates.