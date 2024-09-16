When looking at all foods combined, oats, cereals with gluten, and fruits were associated with an increased risk for type 1 diabetes-related endpoints, and cruciferous vegetables were associated with a decreased risk. The results will likely spark further research into how diet plays a role in type 1 diabetes development.

The study explored how specific foods related to type 1 diabetes development. Researchers were able to study the diets of over 5,000 children who were genetically susceptible to type 1 diabetes.

Results from a recent study were shared at the 60th annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) , which was held between September 9-13 in Madrid, Spain. They have not yet appeared in a peer-reviewed journal.

Type 1 diabetes affects children and adults, but it often develops in young adulthood or earlier. Researchers are interested in understanding what factors contribute to its development. One area of interest is how diet could affect type 1 diabetes development.

At the same time, she added, “eating higher amounts of cruciferous vegetables (i.e., broccoli, brussels sprouts, cauliflower, cabbage, kale) and berries [has] been associated with decreased risk .”

However, Hicks did note that “previous studies investigating the associations of dietary intake patterns in children have shown an increased risk for type 1 diabetes associated with earlier introduction — prior to 3 months of age compared to 4–6 months — and higher consumption of cereal, gluten, fruit, banana, and cow’s milk; as well as delaying introduction of solids to [children over] 6 months old.”

As noted in this recent study, one area of research that has received limited attention is how diet in early childhood could influence the autoimmune response in the pancreas and type 1 diabetes.

Type 1 diabetes is related to an autoimmune response in the body because the body’s immune system affects the beta cells of the pancreas. The beta cells are located in the islets of Langerhans in the pancreas.

“Type 1 diabetes occurs most frequently in individuals with a genetic predisposition towards autoimmune conditions — including family history of type 1 diabetes, thyroid conditions , and celiac disease — with environmental factors influencing this risk. It is thought that a viral infection such as enterovirus ‘unlocks’ this underlying genetic risk, and over time the individual goes on to develop type 1 diabetes.”

Rebecca Hicks, MD , a board-certified pediatric endocrinologist and medical director at the MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Endocrine and Diabetes Center in Long Beach, CA, who was not involved in the recent study, explained to Medical News Today that:

Type 1 diabetes mellitus is a type of diabetes that has differing risk factors from type 2 diabetes. One significant risk factor is having a family member who has type 1 diabetes.

The researchers who conducted this study wanted to look at the relationship between certain food choices and type 1 diabetes development. They were able to look at 34 food groups through their data collection.

They considered a few different endpoints, including type 1 diabetes, islet cell antibodies plus biochemical islet autoimmunity, and multiple biochemical islet autoimmunity.

The endpoints of islet autoimmunity indicate the body’s autoimmune response that leads to the destruction and dsyfunction of the beta-cells of the pancreas.

Researchers used data from participants in the Type 1 Diabetes Prediction and Prevention (DIPP) study. They analyzed data from 5,674 participants and followed them from birth up until they were 6 years old.

All of the participants were genetically susceptible to developing type 1 diabetes. The researchers looked at dietary intake using repeated 3-day food records starting when participants were 3 months old.

Throughout the data collection period, 94 participants developed type 1 diabetes, 247 developed islet cell antibodies plus biochemical islet autoimmunity, 206 developed multiple biochemical islet autoimmunity, and 64 experienced “progression from islet autoimmunity to type 1 diabetes.”

In their analysis, researchers used both one-food and multi-food models. They were able to adjust for factors like sex and familial diabetes. They thus identified foods associated with increased or decreased risk for type 1 diabetes-related endpoints.

For example, they found that oats and bananas were associated with islet cell antibodies plus biochemical islet autoimmunity. Oats, bananas, fermented dairy, and wheat were associated with multiple biochemical islet autoimmunity.

However, cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower were associated with a decreased risk for these islet autoimmunity endpoints. Rye, oats, and fruits were associated with an increased risk for type 1 diabetes, while berries were associated with a decreased risk.

When looking at all the foods together, the study authors concluded that eating more cruciferous vegetables was associated with a decreased risk for several type 1 diabetes-related endpoints, while eating more oats, cereals with gluten, and fruits was associated with an increased risk.

