Share on Pinterest Researchers say that eating meals earlier can help reduce the risk of heart disease. Alejandro Moreno de Carlos/Stocksy Researchers report that eating the first and last meals of the day earlier can help prevent heart disease.

They said that eating the first meal of the day before 8 a.m. and the last before 9 p.m. can lower the risk of cardiovascular disease.

They add that the reduction in risk is more significant in women than in men. Eating meals earlier can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, according to a new study published in the journal Nature Communications. In their study, researchers looked at data from 103,389 adults with a median age of 42 who participated in the NutriNet-Santé study. Medical records were obtained via the UK Biobank database. Dietary records provided information on meal timing and the number of times someone ate during 24 hours. The study had an average follow-up time of about 7 years. During the study period, there were 2,036 cases of cardiovascular disease. This broke down as follows: 253 strokes

765 transient ischemic attack

162 myocardial infarctions

428 angioplasties

89 acute coronary syndromes

428 angina pectoris

What time you eat matters The researchers observed the following findings associated with meal timings between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.: Delaying the day’s first meal was associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease.

Each additional hour of delay was associated with an 6% increase in cerebrovascular disease.

Eating a last meal of the day after 9 p.m. was associated with a 28% higher risk of cerebrovascular disease than those who ate before 8 p.m.

No significant additional risk was associated with the number of times someone ate.

Each additional hour of nighttime fasting (eating an earlier evening meal rather than delaying breakfast) was associated with a 7% lower risk of cerebrovascular disease. The researchers added that the differences in negative associations in the timing of the day’s last meal were more significant in women than in men. “Research shows that your body’s ability to burn calories and regulate your appetite is linked to your circadian rhythms,” said Tatiana Ridley, a health coach, holistic nutritionist, and yoga teacher who was not involved in the study. “Circadian rhythms are cyclic endogenous (built-in) biological patterns that follow a 24-hour cycle that regulates the timing of physiology, metabolism, and behavior,” she explained to Medical News Today. “When your mealtimes don’t match your body clock, it may spike fat-storing hormones, causing weight gain. There’s a Circadian Rhythm Diet based on the ideal times to eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner.That being said, I think that timing of eating should be considered in relation to our overall health.”

What to know about fasting The researchers noted that these results support the idea that eating first and last meals earlier with a longer period of nighttime fasting could help prevent the risk of cardiovascular disease. “Fasting is not a one-size-fits-all solution,” said Caroline Thomason, RD, CDES, a dietician and diabetes educator based in Virginia who was not involved in the study. “I do find that some folks naturally do not feel hungry for breakfast, for example. As long as someone doesn’t have negative repercussions, such as overeating at night because they skipped breakfast, fasting is an acceptable way to approach your eating times,” she told Medical News Today. “The number one caution I give to my patients is to be aware of when they are pushing through uncomfortable or intense hunger/low energy just for the sake of eating by the clock,” Thomason added. “Some research even shows that skipping breakfast can raise cortisol and increase how stressed we feel, so for folks who naturally don’t enjoy skipping their first meal, I would not recommend it.”